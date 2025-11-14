Technology News
Fallout Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Fallout Season 2 takes Lucy, The Ghoul, and Maximus deep into New Vegas, uncovering dark secrets, deadly factions, and emotional journeys.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 November 2025 19:57 IST
Photo Credit: Prime Video

Fallout Season 2, starring Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins, premieres December 17 on Prime Video

  • Fallout Season 2 premieres December 17, 2025
  • Streaming exclusively on Prime Video with weekly episodes
  • IMDb rating: 8.3/10
The Fallout Season 2 picks up directly after the explosive season one finale, with Lucy, The Ghoul, and Maximus encountering foes both old and new in a shattered wasteland. This takes them to New Vegas, a city of chaos and secrets, power struggles, and Mr House. The season treats us to a deep dive into Cooper Howard's tragic past and wields its icy fingers on Lucy as she ventures on the quest to find her father. Season 2 continues to be gripping with emotional moments, intense action, dark humour, and plenty of new factions and monsters. Season 3 has already been renewed by Prime Video.

When and Where to Watch Fallout Season 2

Fallout Season 2's first episode is set to debut on December 17, 2025, available only on Amazon Prime Video. The season, comprised of eight episodes, will premiere every Wednesday until February 4, 2026.

Trailer and Plot of Fallout Season 2

The official trailer provides an exciting look at New Vegas, where Lucy and The Ghoul — formerly adversaries — are traveling together in a broken-down vehicle near the newly formed alliance that seems to be equally infused with enviable trust and tension. Creatures, raiders, and the forces of cause power struggles on the barren remains of the city. More intriguing is the Ghoul's mysterious meeting with Mr. House, which gives the character depth and emotional stakes. Maximus returns with the Brotherhood of Steel on the brink of civil war. The season also teases more pre-Great War flashbacks that will reveal Vault-Tec's sinister secrets.

Cast and Crew of Fallout Season 2

Fallout Season 2 returning are Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, and Frances Turner. New cast members this season include Kumail Nanjiani, Macaulay Culkin, and Justin Theroux as Mr. House. The season will be showrun by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy under the production of Kilter Films. Robertson-Dworet and Wagner are also returning to do that.

Reception of Fallout Season 2

Fallout is widely embraced as one of the best video game-to-movie adaptations, and it has an 8.3 out of 10 IMDb rating.

