New Study Confirms Venus Is Still Geologically Active

New research confirms Venus has active mantle plumes shaping its crust, showing it's geologically alive like early Earth.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 May 2025 21:10 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Scientists reveal active mantle plumes on Venus, reshaping its surface today

Highlights
  • 52 coronae on Venus linked to ongoing activity from mantle plumes
  • Venus' crust may melt or shed when just 40 miles (65 km) thick
  • NASA and ESA missions to confirm geological activity on Venus
In a finding published in the journal Science Advances on May 14, 2025, researchers have unleashed fresh evidence that Venus is still alive geologically. Venus and Earth had similar sizes and exploded by comparable amounts of water billions of years ago. This shared origin has raised questions like why Venus became extremely uninhabitable while Earth is flourishing in a cradle of life. After more than thirty years, NASA's Magellan spacecraft tracked the surface of Venus, and scientists found the hot material rising signals from the interior of the planet, signalling that the crust is still getting shaped.

Venus May Still Be Geologically Active, Scientists Say

According to Research revealed that Venus is active geologically, shaping its surface by internal heat. Scientists analysed the large, ring-shaped structures called coronae, formed when a hot mantle pushes the crust upside down and collapses into circular depressions.

Gael Cascioli, an assistant scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre, said this gives valuable insight into subsurface motion. Out of 75 Coronae, analysed with the help of NASA's Magellan spacecraft data, 52 sit above the active, buoyant mantle plumes, which is very hard to believe.

Similarities Between Venus and Early Earth

Anna Gulcher, the co-lead of the study, said that these ongoing processes are similar to the Earth. Venus holds 100s of coronae, particularly within the thin crust and high thermal places.

Venus' Surprisingly Thin Crust

Justin Filiberto of NASA's Astromaterials Research Division found that the Venus crust could break off or melt when it exceeds just 65 km in thickness, a thin barrier.

Crustal Recycling and Volcanic Activity

The crust shearing not just shaped the surface but also recycled the materials, such as water in the interior of Venus, which triggers the volcanic activity and the shifts of the atmosphere. The mechanism resets how the geology, atmosphere and crust on Venus work simultaneously.

Upcoming Missions to Unveil More

The future missions include NASA's VERITAS and DAVINCI. Further, ESA's EnVision is going to provide high-resolution data for validating the findings. Suzanne Smrekar put emphasis on these missions could change our understanding of Venue geology together with clues of the Earth's past.

 

Comments

