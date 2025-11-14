Technology News
Bison OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Bison is based on the life of a Kabaddi player, Manathi Ganeshan. The movie was a theatrical hit, and it will soon be available on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 November 2025 22:00 IST
Bison OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Tamil sports film Bison is based on Kabaddi player Manathi Ganeshan

Highlights
  • Bison is based on the life of a young man, a Kabaddi player who dreams
  • Divided by caste and creed, and being a part of a marginalized community
  • Irrespective of the challenges, he is resilient towards his dream
The new Tamil sports film by Mari Selvaraj, Bison, starring Dhruv Vikram, is reported to be soon available to stream on an OTT platform. Fans can't gear their excitement as the movie was already a top favourite after its release. It is a sports drama inspired by the true story of the Kabaddi player Manathi Ganeshan. It is reported that the movie will be available on Netflix. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Bison?

The Tamil sports film Bison, is reported to be available on Netflix. The report also mentions that the movie might be available for streaming on the platform, starting November 21,2025.

Official Trailer and Plot

Bison is inspired by the real-life story of the Kabaddi player Manathi Ganeshan, set against the backdrop of the 90s with caste based violence and district fights.The story of the movie follows the life of a young Kabaddi player from a marginalized community in Tamil Nadu who dreams of playing for India. He has to go through the intense caste based social inequalities, face the rivalries between the local factions, and oppression from the landlord and familial resistance to achieve his goals. The movie's highlight is his journey of resilience, identity and social change.

Cast and Crew

Directed and written by Mari Selvaraj, the movie stars Dhruv Vikram as the main lead along with Anupama Parmeshwaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Lal and many others.

Reception

Bison is a Tamil Sports Film based on the life of a young Kabaddi player from the marginalized community and his struggles. The movie has an IMDB rating of 8.3/10

Comments

Bison OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
