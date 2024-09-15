Technology News
X-Class Solar Flare Erupts on the Sun, Earth-Directed CME Might Have Been Released

Recent solar flares, including an X-class eruption, are enhancing aurora displays across parts of the US this weekend.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 September 2024 12:34 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/SDO

An X1.3-class solar flare erupts from the western edge of the sun on September 12

  • X-class solar flare boosts aurora chances across the US this weekend
  • Geomagnetic storm hits disrupting radio signals in some regions
  • NOAA continues to monitor solar flare activity for further impacts
This week, solar activity has been particularly intense, with the sun releasing powerful solar flares, including an X1.3-class flare on Thursday, September 12. The eruption, coming from an unnumbered sunspot, took place at 5:43 AM EDT (9:43 UTC). X-class flares, the strongest of its type, can cause disruptions in radio communications, especially in sunlit areas. In this case, the flare impacted high-frequency radio bands across Africa, Europe, and parts of Asia, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Geomagnetic Storm and Aurora Chances

Following the X1.3-class flare, a geomagnetic storm occurred on 12 September 2024, rated at G3 on a five-level scale by NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. This storm resulted from a coronal mass ejection (CME) produced by a solar flare earlier in the week on 10 September. As a CME travels through space, it carries plasma and magnetic fields from the sun's corona.

When these reach Earth, they can trigger geomagnetic storms and enhance auroras in the Northern Hemisphere. Some areas in the western US reported visible auroras following the storm. In addition to the X-class event, other solar flares in the M-class category were observed from sunspots AR 3811 and AR 3814 earlier in the week.

Another Geomagnetic Storm Expected

According to NOAA, aurora watchers will have another opportunity on Friday, 13 September 2024, when another geomagnetic storm is expected. This storm will be caused by a CME that erupted earlier this week. As CMEs take a few days to reach Earth, the geomagnetic storm could lead to even more vibrant aurora displays across various parts of the US, particularly in higher latitudes. Scientists at NOAA continue to monitor solar activity closely to forecast any potential impacts on Earth's magnetic field.

Keep an eye on the skies this weekend, as auroras may light up the night across parts of the US due to heightened solar activity.

 

Further reading: Science, Solar flares, Auroras, NOAA, Space Weather, Sun, Earth
