Infinix has announced that its Android 15-based XOS 15 update will be available for Infinix Note 40 series soon. The Chinese tech brand unveiled its version of custom Android 15-based OS last month. Notably, the Infinix Note 50 series smartphones were the first handsets to ship with XOS 15. The update includes several new features, including Dynamic Bar for showing alerts and notifications, Vogue Portraits for personalising home screen wallpaper and AI assistant Folax.

The Transsion Holdings subsidiary, via its global X handle, announced the official rollout of XOS 15 on Wednesday. As per the post, the Infinix Note 40 series will gradually support the new XOS 15 user interface based on Andorid 15 starting this quarter (Q2). Models including Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 Pro, Note 40 5G, Note 40, and Note 40s are confirmed to receive the XOS 15 update.

The stable update will be rolled out in batches, so it is likely to take some time for it to reach all eligible smartphones. Infinix confirmed that the specific upgrade times for each model will be announced later with a few countries said to not support this update.

All models in the Infinix Note 40 series were launched with Android 14-based XOS 14 user interface. The brand released its XOS 15 interface last month. The Infinix Note 50X 5G, which launched in March, was the first device to run XOS 15 out of the box in India. The Infinix Note 50s 5G+, which is scheduled to go official later this week, is also confirmed to ship with this new custom skin.

The XOS 15 offers a revamped user interface with customisable animations and font styles. It has a Game Mode for optimising gaming performance and settings, and a Vogue Portraits functionality for customising wallpapers. The update includes a Dynamic Bar feature with support for Google Maps, Smart Panel, and PC Connection. It comes with the One-Tap Infinix AI functionality and offers several AI-based features like On-Screen Awareness, AI Wallpaper Generator, AI Note, Circle to Search, Writing Assistant and Infinix's AI assistant, Folax. There is also a new AIGC Portrait Mode that enables users to create their fun avatars in multiple scenarios and templates in real time.