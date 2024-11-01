Technology News
English Edition

SWOT Satellite Observes Seismic Tsunami Event in Greenland’s Dickson Fjord

SWOT satellite captures unique data on Greenland's tsunami, revealing water elevation changes post-rockslide.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 November 2024 22:31 IST
SWOT Satellite Observes Seismic Tsunami Event in Greenland’s Dickson Fjord

Photo Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

SWOT data reveals higher water levels in Dickson Fjord after a rockslide caused a nine-day tsunami.

Highlights
  • SWOT satellite measures water elevation changes in Greenland fjord.
  • Rockslide-triggered tsunami caused seismic activity worldwide.
  • Data enhances understanding of tsunami behaviour in confined spaces.
Advertisement

An unprecedented nine-day tsunami following a significant rockslide in Greenland's Dickson Fjord was recently recorded by the international Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite, a collaborative mission by NASA and France's Centre National d'Études Spatiales (CNES). The event, which took place in September 2023, saw a unique pattern of seismic waves resonate around the world, marking one of the rare instances where satellite data captured a prolonged natural phenomenon with such clarity.

Satellite's Breakthrough Detection in Remote Fjord

As per a report by NASA, the rockslide unleashed over 25 million cubic meters of rock and ice into the fjord, displacing the water and creating a massive wave that moved rhythmically between the fjord walls every 90 seconds for nine consecutive days. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientist Josh Willis highlighted this as a first, saying, “SWOT's technology allowed us to see the wave contours, something we couldn't achieve before.” The water levels on the northern side of Dickson Fjord rose as high as 1.2 metres in contrast to the southern side, emphasising the powerful impact of the rockslide.

Advanced Technology for Global Hazard Monitoring

At an altitude of around 900 kilometres, SWOT utilises a Ka-band Radar Interferometer (KaRIn) to measure surface water height with precision. This technology captured the event's effects in the confined fjord setting, which conventional altimeters could not do due to their larger footprint. Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer, a scientist at NASA Headquarters, noted that this capability highlights SWOT's potential for monitoring hazards, contributing to preparedness and disaster risk reduction.

Innovative Partnership in Satellite Research

Since its launch in December 2022, SWOT has been instrumental in mapping global water levels. Developed with contributions from the Canadian and UK space agencies, NASA leads the mission's U.S. operations, including the KaRIn instrument, with CNES managing various onboard systems and support. The data collected promises ongoing contributions to scientific understanding of Earth's water dynamics.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SWOT, tsunami, Greenland, NASA, CNES, Dickson Fjord, seismic activity, satellite data
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Recall Feature for Copilot+ PCs Delayed Once Again to December
Realme GT 7 Pro Camera Samples Revealed; Underwater Photography, Live Photos Features Confirmed
SWOT Satellite Observes Seismic Tsunami Event in Greenland’s Dickson Fjord
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Get Underwater Photography, Live Photos Features
  2. OpenAI CEO Hints at 'Some Very Good Releases' Later This Year
  3. NASA's satellite reveals fascinating tsunami data in Greenland
  4. Earth's Mini-Moon 2024 PT5 Is Leaving Us Soon!
  5. NASA's Perseverance Rover Observes Googly Eye Eclipse on Mars
  6. Indonesia Bans Sales of Google Phones Days After Blocking iPhone 16
  7. ChatGPT Getting a New Web Search to Take on Google Search, Perplexity
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Rover Observes Googly Eye Eclipse on Mars
  2. South Korea's KASA and NASA to Launch CODEX Solar Coronagraph to ISS
  3. SWOT Satellite Observes Seismic Tsunami Event in Greenland’s Dickson Fjord
  4. ESA’s Solar Eclipse-Making Proba-3 Mmssion Head to its Launch Site in India
  5. Earth’s Temporary Second Moon 2024 PT5 Bids Farewell as It Exits Orbit
  6. Comb Jellies Exhibit Rare Ability to Revert from Adult to Juvenile Form
  7. NASA's Webb and Hubble Capture Spooky, ‘Blood-Soaked Eyes’ Galaxies IC 2163 and NGC 2207
  8. Study Claims Black Holes Could be Driving Universe's Expansion
  9. Scientists Reportedly Reversed Type 1 Diabetes by Reprogramming Patient's Fat Cells into Insulin-Producing Cells
  10. Limiting Sugar Intake in Early Childhood Reduces Risk of Diabetes and Hypertension, Claims New Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »