SpaceX Halts Satellite Launch Seconds Before Liftoff in Cape Canaveral Mission

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 July 2025 10:58 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

Highlights
  • SpaceX halts Falcon 9 launch just 11 seconds before scheduled liftoff
  • SES satellites to boost global broadband via medium-Earth orbit system
  • mPOWER satellite network to expand with 13 units in total upon completion
SpaceX aborted the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying two SES O3b mPOWER satellites just 11 seconds before liftoff on Monday evening, July 21. The mission, scheduled from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:27 p.m. EDT (2127 GMT), was targeting medium-Earth orbit to expand Luxembourg-based SES's broadband constellation. Though the launch window remained open for another 90 minutes, SpaceX ultimately stood down. The company later announced via X that both the rocket and payload remain in good condition, and the next launch attempt is now scheduled for Tuesday, July 22, at 5:12 p.m. EDT.

SpaceX Eyes July 22 Re‑Launch After Rare Last‑Second Falcon 9 Abort of SES O3b mPOWER Mission

As per a report from Space.com, SpaceX has not disclosed the cause of the last-minute abort at the time of publication. The mission will be streamed live via the company's website and social media platform, beginning approximately 15 minutes before liftoff. SES's O3b mPOWER network already has eight satellites in orbit, all of which were launched by SpaceX, and is intended to provide high-speed connectivity worldwide. All three satellites are to improve network performance and coverage once in orbit.

The medium-Earth orbit O3b mPOWER system will comprise 13 satellites when it is complete. The network is currently functional, though incomplete, and aims to provide scalable, fibre-like internet service to businesses and governments. Monday's launch was to continue the constellation's incremental build-out.

The abort marked another rare instance of SpaceX halting a mission just moments before ignition. The company stressed that the vehicle and payload health remained all good, so the abort was either something small and technical or a response by the automatic safety systems to such. Those late-stage scrubs are typically precautionary and a manifestation of how sensitive the system is to real-time conditions.

Viewers can watch the rescheduled launch attempt on July 22 through SpaceX's digital platforms. If successful, this mission will bring SES one step closer to completing its next-generation satellite internet network, which is intended to meet increasing global demand for low-latency, high-throughput data services.

 

