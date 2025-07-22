Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is receiving its first major Wear OS software update along with new features in India and other regions. The company's new Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will ship with One UI 8 Watch, which is based on Google's Wear OS 6, out-of-the-box. Meanwhile, last year's Galaxy Watch Ultra, which received a minor refresh earlier this month with additional storage and a new colour option, will get the update before older watch models such as the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets One UI 8 Watch With Running Coach, Vascular Load and More

The company announced that it is rolling out the One UI 8 Watch update to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in India. The update is based on Google's Wear OS 6 for smartwatches, and it has a redesigned user interface that includes Multi-Info Tiles and Samsung's Now Bar feature that first arrived on the firm's smartphones with the One UI 7 update.

In addition to these visual changes, the One UI 8 Watch update for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra adds new health and fitness tracking features announced by the company during its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. These include Antioxidant Index, Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load, and Running Coach.

Meanwhile, users on Reddit have confirmed that the One UI 8 Watch update is rolling out to the Galaxy Watch Ultra in various regions, including the US. The screenshots of these update screens reveal that it is a 1,943 MB download, and it comes with the May 2025 security patches.

It's currently unclear when Samsung's older smartwatch models will receive the One UI 8 Watch update. The Galaxy Watch 8 series will ship with the latest version, and the Galaxy Watch 7 models are expected to be the next to receive the update, followed by the Galaxy Watch 6.