Vivo X200, X200 Pro, X200 Pro Mini With Dimensity 9400 Chipset and Origin OS 5 Launched: Specifications, Price

VIvo X200 series is powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, fabricated using a second-generation 3nm process.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 October 2024 09:53 IST
Vivo X200, X200 Pro, X200 Pro Mini With Dimensity 9400 Chipset and Origin OS 5 Launched: Specifications, Price

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 series has been introduced in four colourways in China

Highlights
  • Vivo X200 series comprises of three models including a new X200 Pro mini
  • The handsets are powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  • They run on Vivo’s new Origin OS 5 based on Android 15
Vivo X200 series was launched in China on Monday. The Chinese smartphone maker debuted three handsets as part of its latest smartphone lineup: Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini. While the former two build upon features introduced by the company with the X100 series, the X200 Pro Mini is an entirely new model that is claimed to pack similar hardware but in a more compact form factor. The Vivo X200 series boasts specifications such as the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, Origin OS 5, and features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) including Vivo's own version of Circle to Search.

Vivo X200 Series Price

Vivo X200 price in China starts at CNY 4,300 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the base 12GB+256GB storage configuration. It is also available in 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB storage configurations.

Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 Pro price starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the 12GB+256GB storage model. The Vivo X200 Pro Mini costs CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the same configuration.

All three smartphones are available in four colourways: Carbon Black, Titanium Grey, Moonlight White, and Sapphire Blue. While all three handsets can be preordered today, the X200 and X200 Pro Mini will be available for sale in stores on October 19, while the X200 Pro can be purchased starting October 25.

Vivo X200 Series Specifications

Vivo X200 sports a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED LTPS quad-curved screen with Zeiss Natural Colour support. It gets high-frequency PWM dimming for flicker reduction, HDR 10+, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. For optics, it comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

Backing the smartphone is a 5,800mAh BlueVolt battery with support for 90W wired charging.

The Vivo X200 Pro has a screen similar to the standard model, except for a few changes. It is an LTPO panel with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display on this model also has slimmer bezels, at 1.63mm. Meanwhile, the new X200 Pro Mini packs a more compact 6.31-inch flat display. Both Pro models in Vivo's X200 lineup are equipped with triple rear camera units comprising a new 50-megapixel Sony LYT-818 camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. However, there are slight changes to the telephoto camera. While the Pro model gets a new 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera, the X200 Pro Mini has a 50-megapixel sensor.

The camera modules on the Pro models are supported by Vivo's V3+ imaging chip that was previously seen on the X100 Ultra. It enables features such as 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait video and shooting in 10-bit Log at up to 60 frames per second (fps).

Vivo X200 Pro and X200 Pro Mini are backed by 6,000mAh and 5,800mAh batteries, respectively. Both also support 90W wired charging.

All three models are powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, fabricated using a second-generation 3nm process. A Cortex-X925 performance core with a peak clock speed of 3.6GHz headlines it. The smartphones run on Vivo's new Origin OS 5, which was introduced recently. It brings AI features such as the company's own version of Circle to Search — a visual lookup tool that allows users to highlight a part of the screen and enable its lookup on the web. Vivo has also brought a Dynamic Island-like element dubbed Origin Island.

OnePlus, BOE, and Oppo to Unveil New OLED Display With DisplayMate A++ Rating on October 15

Vivo X200, X200 Pro, X200 Pro Mini With Dimensity 9400 Chipset and Origin OS 5 Launched: Specifications, Price
