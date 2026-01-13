Technology News
Capcom Announces Resident Evil Showcase for January 15

The Resident Evil showcase will feature new information from the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 January 2026 14:58 IST
Capcom Announces Resident Evil Showcase for January 15

Photo Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem will mark the return of Leon S. Kennedy

Highlights
  • Resident Evil Requiem was announced at Summer Game Fest in June 2025
  • The survival horror game will launch on February 27, 2026
  • The Resident Evil showcase will be 12 minutes long
Capcom has announced a dedicated showcase for Resident Evil, where the company will bring a new look at Resident Evil Requiem. The Resident Evil showcase will be broadcast later this week on January 15. Resident Evil Requiem is set to launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 27.

The Resident Evil showcase will be broadcast on Capcom's YouTube and Twitch channels on Thursday, January 15, at 2pm PT (January 16 at 3.30am IST). The showcase will be 12 minutes long, Capcom said in its announcement.

The showcase will bring new information on Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth main instalment in the survival horror franchise. It will also feature insights from RE 9 director Koshi Nakanishi.

Resident Evil Requiem Details

Capcom's showcase will air just weeks before the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, which was revealed at Summer Game Fest in 2025. At The Game Awards 2025 last month, the company revealed that Leon S. Kennedy, one of gaming's most popular characters, would return as a playable second protagonist in Resident Evil 9.

Resident Evil Requiem will feature dual protagonists in Leon and FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft. With Leon, players will be able to experience visceral action gameplay. Meanwhile, Grace's gameplay will represent the tense survival horror aspect of the game.

Capcom is calling Requiem the “most immersive” entry yet in the Resident Evil series. “Experience terrifying survival horror with FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft, and dive into pulse-pounding action with legendary agent Leon S. Kennedy. Both of their journeys and unique gameplay styles intertwine into a heart-stopping, emotional experience that will chill you to your core,” the official description on the RE website reads.

Resident Evil Requiem will see Grace and Leon investigate a series of grisly deaths as their converging paths lead to the now destroyed Racoon City.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Privacy Concerns With Gemini-Powered Siri? This Is What Apple and Google Say
