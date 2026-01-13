Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Privacy Concerns With Gemini Powered Siri? This Is What Apple and Google Say

Privacy Concerns With Gemini-Powered Siri? This Is What Apple and Google Say

The companies mention that Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 January 2026 14:35 IST
Privacy Concerns With Gemini-Powered Siri? This Is What Apple and Google Say

Apple’s Gemini-powered Siri will be released later this year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google is likely offering a custom Gemini model for Apple servers
  • Gemini will power Apple’s next-generation Foundation Models
  • Apple also has a similar deal in place with OpenAI
Advertisement

Apple and Google announced a major multi-year artificial intelligence (AI) deal on Monday. The partnership will see the Mountain View-based tech giant offering its Gemini tech stack to the iPhone maker, which will then integrate it with its Apple Intelligence. Most notably, Gemini will also become the brain of the advanced Siri, which the company has been delaying for almost two years. However, the partnership also raises privacy concerns about whether Google will be able to access and train its AI models using the conversations with Siri.

Apple-Google Deal Raises Privacy Questions

When it comes to ensuring the data privacy of users, Apple and Google exist on opposite ends of the spectrum. The iPhone maker has implemented strong data protection measures, ensuring most of the identifiable user information never leaves the device. On the other hand, the Search giant has publicly admitted to training its AI models on publicly available web data. The conversations with Gemini are also saved in Gemini Apps Activity for 18 months by default, and can be used to improve its models unless the user turns it off manually.

So, once Gemini begins powering the AI capabilities in Apple Intelligence, and more specifically in Siri, it will be important to see how the iPhone maker plans to ensure the data privacy of users. In the joint statement with Google, the company did address this in a single sentence, saying, “Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple's industry-leading privacy standards.”

But there is no elaboration on the implementation or transparency on what users should expect. However, if Apple's claim is taken at face value, it is likely that Google is developing a custom Gemini model which will be handed over to the iPhone maker. The same model will then run on-device as well as via Private Cloud Compute servers. The Pixel smartphones do something similar, with a custom Gemini nano model offering some AI features directly on-device.

For a complete understanding of the implementation architecture, we will have to wait till the company releases details regarding the same. At the earliest, this will be done when the advanced Siri is released to users, which is expected to be in spring this year.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Apple, Google, Gemini, Siri, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apple Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features

Related Stories

Privacy Concerns With Gemini-Powered Siri? This Is What Apple and Google Say
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  2. This Realme P Series Phone Could Launch in India With a 10,000mAh Battery
  3. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Is Expected to Go on Sale
  4. Oppo A6c Launch Date Revealed Along With Design, Colour Options
  5. Tata Punch Facelift Launched with Major Tech Upgrades and Updated Design
  6. OpenAI Plans to Bolster ChatGPT Health With the Acquisition of Torch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Miss Out on Major Camera Upgrades
  8. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air Will Go Sale at These Prices During Amazon's Sale
  9. Poco M8 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today With These Offers
  10. NoiseFit Pro 6R With Up to Seven Days Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 to Reportedly Miss Out on Major Camera Upgrades; Specifications Leak
  2. Realme P Series Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Spotted on BIS Website; Could Launch in India Soon
  3. OpenAI Acquires HealthTech Startup Torch, Plans to Integrate It With ChatGPT Health
  4. Oppo A6c China Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Design, Colour Options
  5. Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $91,000 as Inflation Data Keeps Traders on Edge
  6. Capcom Announces Resident Evil Showcase for January 15
  7. Privacy Concerns With Gemini-Powered Siri? This Is What Apple and Google Say
  8. One Piece: Into The Grand Line Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Ithiri Neram Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Romance Film Online
  10. NoiseFit Pro 6R Launched in India With Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Built-In GPS Support: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »