SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Athena Lander, NASA's Lunar Trailblazer to Moon

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center on February 26, 2025, carrying the Athena lunar lander and NASA's Lunar Trailblazer orbiter. The launch, which took place at 7:16 p.m. EST from Launch Complex-39A, marked a significant step in lunar exploration. Athena, developed by Intuitive Machines, is designed to investigate lunar water ice deposits, while Lunar Trailblazer will study similar phenomena from orbit.

Scientific Goals and Technology

As per reports, according to NASA, Athena is equipped with ten scientific instruments, including the Polar Resources Ice Mining Experiment 1 (PRIME-1). The experiment consists of the Regolith Ice Drill for Exploring New Terrain (TRIDENT) and the Mass Spectrometer observing lunar operations (MSolo), both of which will work to extract and analyse samples from beneath the lunar surface. These investigations aim to provide critical data on the presence of water ice, supporting future in-situ resource utilisation (ISRU) efforts.

Lunar Trailblazer, an orbiter developed by NASA, will complement Athena's findings by mapping water ice deposits across the lunar surface. Scientists have stated that its data will enhance the understanding of lunar ice distribution, particularly in the Mons Mouton region, where Athena is expected to land.

Landing Plans and Exploration Vehicles

Reports indicate that Athena will reach lunar orbit in four to five days and attempt a landing between 1.5 and three days after that. The mission will last approximately ten Earth days. To extend its exploration capabilities, Athena carries two secondary vehicles: MAPP, a rover designed by Lunar Outpost, and Grace, a hopping robot developed by Intuitive Machines. Grace will explore shadowed craters inaccessible to wheeled vehicles, while MAPP will establish a lunar cellular network using the Lunar Surface Communications System (LSCS) developed by Nokia Bell Labs.

Challenges and Expectations

This mission follows Intuitive Machines' IM-1 mission, which achieved the first soft lunar landing by a private company but encountered a landing issue that affected data transmission. Trent Martin, Senior Vice President of Space Systems at Intuitive Machines, stated to Space.com that improved landing accuracy is a primary focus for IM-2.

NASA's contract for IM-2 was initially valued at $47 million but increased to $62.5 million due to additional requirements, including temperature data collection. Reports suggest that Athena and Lunar Trailblazer are part of a broader lunar exploration effort, joining missions such as Firefly Aerospace's Ghost Riders in the Sky and ispace's Resilience lander, both launched earlier in 2025.