SpaceX Launches 21 Satellites With Second Falcon 9 Launch Of The Year

SpaceX launched 21 satellites for the U.S. Space Development Agency, advancing the Tranche 1 Transport Layer.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 October 2025 20:06 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 21 SDA satellites from Vandenberg on October 15, 2025

Highlights
  • 21 SDA satellites launched aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
  • Part of the Tranche 1 Transport Layer military network
  • Strengthens secure global data links for U.S. armed forces
SpaceX, in the middle of October 2025, sent 21 satellites into space for the U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA). On Oct. 15, the Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying the new spacecraft to a low-Earth orbit. These satellites are the components of the SDA's Tranche 1 Transport Layer, a network that is being extended to offer safe, fast communications to the U.S. military forces anywhere in the world. The goal of this flight was the second of ten planned SDA launches to complete the constellation.

Falcon 9 Launch Delivers 21 Communications Satellites

According to SpaceX, the Falcon 9 launched a 21-satellite data network system for the Space Development Agency from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Oct. 15. The liftoff took place at 7:06 p.m. EDT. The goal was achieved with the payload being delivered to orbit and the Falcon 9's recyclable first stage landing on a droneship at sea shortly afterward.

The initial group of 21 SDA satellites, which were launched in September, was developed by Colorado-based York Space Systems. The batch for this week was produced by the aerospace giant Lockheed Martin.

Building a Global Military Comms Network

The 21 orbital units constitute the SDA's Tranche 1 Transport Layer, a component of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. Eventually, the constellation will comprise 126 satellites in low-Earth orbit to ensure fast, safe, and secure global connectivity for U.S. Forces in the field.

The communication system envisaged can carry out encryption and relaying of the warfighting data – it could be regular communication or missile tracking – in any part of the world. SDA Acting Director Gurpartap "GP" Sandhoo believed that the space layer would be "fully integrated into our warfare operations".

 

Comments

