Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Lifts Off Successfully From Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX launches Starlink Satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 September 2025 23:30 IST
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Lifts Off Successfully From Vandenberg Space Force Base

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California into space

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket with Starlink Satellites
  • The lift-off took place on Sept 28th, 2025
  • The launch was done from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California
Advertisement

The sky over Southern California glowed as SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 Rocket on Sunday, September 28, 2025. This rocket carried a fresh set of 28 Starlink satellites to Low Earth orbit. This launch was commenced from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. Further, these over a dozen satellites will join the constellation that offers the world high-speed, low-latency internet worldwide, including the rural and underserved areas. This launch will make the network stronger than ever and add resilience to the growing network.

Everything About The Launch of Falcon 9

According to SpaceX, Falcon 9 lifted off at 10:04 PM EDT (0204 GMT on Sept 29th, or 7:04 PM PDT Local Time) from Vandenberg Space Force Base and lit up the California sky. The Falcon 9 did not take longer to reach space and entered space within minutes. Post that, its upper stage was set to deploy Starlink Group 11-20 satellites, roughly an hour after the launch. This mission turned out to be successful, and the launch is expected to elevate the network across the earth.

The Touchdown

The Falcon 9 first stage booster 1063 safely landed on its four deployed legs on a droneship named Of Course I Still Love You, which is positioned in the Pacific Ocean. This landing marked its 28th space flight for this individual stage.

Impact on the Starlink Satellite Network

With this mission, SpaceX's Starlink network was significantly boosted with 28 more satellites launching into space. Now, the count has risen to 8,500 active satellites for SpaceX's megaconstellation. Likewise, SpaceX, within this year, has flown 124 Falcon 9 flights to Space, making it to the 542 launches under this mission, since 2010.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Falcon 9 rocket, Starlink Satellites
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Battlefield Maker Electronic Arts to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Leveraged Buyout

Related Stories

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Lifts Off Successfully From Vandenberg Space Force Base
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  2. YouTube Premium Lite is Now Available in India at This Price
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Feature This Chipset and Camera
  5. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  6. Apple's M5-Powered MacBook Pro, Air Models May Enter Mass Production Soon
  7. Five Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is The Biggest Deal of 2025
  8. Oppo Find X9 Could Feature This 1.5K OLED Display, Sony Cameras
  9. Sony Finally Launches Its WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones in India: See Price
  10. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Mov
#Latest Stories
  1. Physicists Identify Loophole in Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle While Preserving Its Validity
  2. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Lifts Off Successfully From Vandenberg Space Force Base
  3. NASA Faces Uncertainty Over Space Plane Missions to ISS Before Its Deorbit
  4. SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys 28 Next-Generation Starlink V2 Mini Satellites
  5. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Live Action Movie Online?
  6. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Movie
  7. Twisted Metal Season 2 Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Battlefield Maker Electronic Arts to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Leveraged Buyout
  9. Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain Platform for Instant US Dollar Payments
  10. CMF Headphone Pro Launched With Energy Slider, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »