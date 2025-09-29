The sky over Southern California glowed as SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 Rocket on Sunday, September 28, 2025. This rocket carried a fresh set of 28 Starlink satellites to Low Earth orbit. This launch was commenced from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. Further, these over a dozen satellites will join the constellation that offers the world high-speed, low-latency internet worldwide, including the rural and underserved areas. This launch will make the network stronger than ever and add resilience to the growing network.

Everything About The Launch of Falcon 9

According to SpaceX, Falcon 9 lifted off at 10:04 PM EDT (0204 GMT on Sept 29th, or 7:04 PM PDT Local Time) from Vandenberg Space Force Base and lit up the California sky. The Falcon 9 did not take longer to reach space and entered space within minutes. Post that, its upper stage was set to deploy Starlink Group 11-20 satellites, roughly an hour after the launch. This mission turned out to be successful, and the launch is expected to elevate the network across the earth.

The Touchdown

The Falcon 9 first stage booster 1063 safely landed on its four deployed legs on a droneship named Of Course I Still Love You, which is positioned in the Pacific Ocean. This landing marked its 28th space flight for this individual stage.

Impact on the Starlink Satellite Network

With this mission, SpaceX's Starlink network was significantly boosted with 28 more satellites launching into space. Now, the count has risen to 8,500 active satellites for SpaceX's megaconstellation. Likewise, SpaceX, within this year, has flown 124 Falcon 9 flights to Space, making it to the 542 launches under this mission, since 2010.