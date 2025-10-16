Oppo Watch S was launched in China on Thursday at the tech firm's October 2025 event. Along with the smartwatch, the company also unveiled its new flagship smartphones and tablet, dubbed the Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro, and Pad 5. The new smartwatch supports various health tracking features. It is equipped with a 16-channel SpO2 sensor, an ECG sensor, and an eight-channel heart sensor. It is also capable of measuring the wearer's arm temperature. It sports a circular dial, housing a touchscreen. The display offers 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Oppo Watch S Price, Availability

Oppo Watch S price is set at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the Rhythm Silver and Racing Black colourways. It is also available in a Vibrant Green Field colour option that costs CNY 1,499 (about Rs. 18,500).

The smartwatch will go on sale on October 22 via the company's online store in China. While the Vibrant Green Field will feature a cloth strap, the other two colour options will ship with rubber straps.

Oppo Watch S Specifications

The Oppo Watch S sports a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 464x464 resolution, 317 ppi pixel density, and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It features a circular stainless steel dial with a crown and a navigation button placed on the right side. It runs on ColorOS Watch 7.1 out of the box. It is powered by a BES2800BP chipset, paired with a 4GB EMMC memory.

It is also equipped with an eight-channel optical heart rate sensor, a 16-channel optical pulse oximeter sensor, an ECG sensor, and a wrist temperature sensor. The Oppo Watch S also supports sleep tracking, sleep snoring assessment, sleep SpO2 level measurement, sleep quality score, and sleep breathing rate monitoring. Other health tracking features include heart rate monitoring, fall detection, menstrual cycle tracking, and daily activity reminders.

The smartwatch features over 100 sports modes, including activity recognition modes for cycling, running, swimming, walking, and rowing. The Oppo Watch S also ships with the AI sports coaching functionality.

For connectivity, the Oppo Watch S supports Bluetooth 5.2, BeiDou, dual-band L1 + L5 GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, NFC, and OZSS. The Oppo Watch S is compatible with devices running Android 10 and later, and iOS 14 and newer. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, an air pressure sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

It packs a 339mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life. However, with regular use, the Oppo Watch S will provide seven days of battery backup, and four days with the always-on display feature turned on. The smartwatch can charge from 0 to 100 percent in about 90 minutes. Oppo said that 10 minutes of charging will power the Watch S for up to 24 hours.

The Oppo Watch S is 5ATM + IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, too. It measures 44.98x44.98x8.9mm in dimensions, and weighs about 35g excluding the strap.