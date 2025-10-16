Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Channel Quiz Feature Spotted in Development, Could Launch Soon

WhatsApp Channel Quiz Feature Spotted in Development, Could Launch Soon

WhatsApp’s quiz feature was spotted under development in the beta for Android 2.25.30.5 update.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 16:57 IST
WhatsApp Channel Quiz Feature Spotted in Development, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

WhatsApp's Channel Quiz feature could appear in the attachment menu

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • WhatsApp is said to roll out the feature as part of a future update
  • WhatsApp might allow admins to view all answers in one place
  • It could allow channel admins to add at least five options
Advertisement

WhatsApp is developing a feature that could allow channel admins to interact with other members and users in a new manner, according to a details shared by a feature tracker. Dubbed Channel Quiz, the feature is said to improve engagement by encouraging “friendly competition”. Although the company has yet to announce details of such a feature, we already have a fair idea of how it will work. It was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, after being tested and scrutinised by beta testers.

WhatsApp Might Allow Channel Admins to Create Quizzes

Feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted a new feature in developed after updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.30.5. The feature allows admins to create quizzes in WhatsApp channels. The feature is said to be different from polls, as they offer additional functionality, including the ability to test the knowledge of members on a specific topic.

For example, if a user creates a WhatsApp channel to share updates and news about automobiles, they can quiz other members about the name of the first petrol-powered car. The WhatsApp features tracker also shared two screenshots, which that the new feature will show in the attachment menu in the chat window. Once a user clicks on it, a new create quiz menu will be displayed, allowing users to enter the quiz question in the first box, followed by the options for the answers.

whatsapp channel quiz wabetainfo inline WhatsApp

WhatsApp might allow channel admins to add at least five options
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ WABetaInfo

 

While the report does not reveal details about limits on how many options can be entered, the screenshot shows that WhatsApp channel admins can at least add five options. The instant messaging service might allow users to either add text or image options.

Once the quiz has been created, it will be sent on the channel as a message. Other channel members will be able to click on the “check mark” on the left side of the option they wish to select. However, even channel visitors should be able to interact with the quiz, according to WABetaInfo.

After a user clicks on one of the options, the quiz card will show the correct answer to the question. WhatsApp will reportedly start rolling out the Channel Quiz feature in a future update, after it has been tested and refined by beta testers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp Channel Quiz, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Beta for Android, WhatsApp
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Instagram Rolls Out Diwali-Themed Meta AI-Powered Effects for Stories, Video Effects on Edits App
WhatsApp Channel Quiz Feature Spotted in Development, Could Launch Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor's Robot Phone With a Pop-Up Camera Will Debut at MWC 2026
  2. OnePlus 15 Launch Details Likely to Be Announced on October 17
  3. Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 Launched With Dimensity 9500 SoC: See Price
  4. Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 for Vivo and iQOO Handsets Globally
  5. Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price and Features Leaked
  6. iPad Pro With M5 Chip, OLED Display Launched in India at This Price
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Colourways Revealed; Realme GT 8 to Run on This Chipset
  8. Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo Pad 5 Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  9. Dreame F10 Review: Good Cleaning Performance for an Affordable Price
  10. Oppo Watch S With Temperature Monitoring Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Launched With Dimensity 9500 SoC, Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras: Price, Features
  2. Anthropic Releases Claude Haiku 4.5 as a Fast and Cost-Effective AI Model
  3. Oppo Watch S Launched With Temperature Monitoring, 16-Channel SpO2 Sensor: Price, Specifications
  4. Battlefield 6 Has Reportedly Sold 7 Million Copies in Just 5 Days After Launch
  5. Japan Tells OpenAI to Stop Using Mario, Pikachu, and Anime Characters in Sora 2 Videos: Report
  6. Oppo Pad 5 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Chipset, 10,420mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. WhatsApp Channel Quiz Feature Spotted in Development, Could Launch Soon
  8. Instagram Rolls Out Diwali-Themed Meta AI-Powered Effects for Stories, Video Effects on Edits App
  9. Gmail Working on Bills, Travel Inbox Labels for Easier Email Organisation: Report
  10. Reliance Jio, Aptos to Launch Blockchain Rewards for 500 Million Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »