WhatsApp is developing a feature that could allow channel admins to interact with other members and users in a new manner, according to a details shared by a feature tracker. Dubbed Channel Quiz, the feature is said to improve engagement by encouraging “friendly competition”. Although the company has yet to announce details of such a feature, we already have a fair idea of how it will work. It was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, after being tested and scrutinised by beta testers.

WhatsApp Might Allow Channel Admins to Create Quizzes

Feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted a new feature in developed after updating to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.30.5. The feature allows admins to create quizzes in WhatsApp channels. The feature is said to be different from polls, as they offer additional functionality, including the ability to test the knowledge of members on a specific topic.

For example, if a user creates a WhatsApp channel to share updates and news about automobiles, they can quiz other members about the name of the first petrol-powered car. The WhatsApp features tracker also shared two screenshots, which that the new feature will show in the attachment menu in the chat window. Once a user clicks on it, a new create quiz menu will be displayed, allowing users to enter the quiz question in the first box, followed by the options for the answers.

WhatsApp might allow channel admins to add at least five options

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ WABetaInfo

While the report does not reveal details about limits on how many options can be entered, the screenshot shows that WhatsApp channel admins can at least add five options. The instant messaging service might allow users to either add text or image options.

Once the quiz has been created, it will be sent on the channel as a message. Other channel members will be able to click on the “check mark” on the left side of the option they wish to select. However, even channel visitors should be able to interact with the quiz, according to WABetaInfo.

After a user clicks on one of the options, the quiz card will show the correct answer to the question. WhatsApp will reportedly start rolling out the Channel Quiz feature in a future update, after it has been tested and refined by beta testers.