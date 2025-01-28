Technology News
SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys 21 Starlink Satellites, Enhancing Mobile Connectivity

A Falcon 9 carried 21 Starlink satellites, boosting connectivity with Direct-to-Cell tech.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 January 2025 22:15 IST
SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys 21 Starlink Satellites, Enhancing Mobile Connectivity

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launched 21 Starlink satellites Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida

Highlights
  • SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Florida
  • 13 satellites include Direct-to-Cell technology
  • Falcon 9 booster completes its 20th flight and landing
A Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX carried 21 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on Monday evening from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The mission, designated Starlink 12-7, lifted off at 5:05 p.m. EST. Among the satellites deployed, 13 were equipped with Direct-to-Cell capabilities aimed at enhancing mobile connectivity. The mission also marked a significant milestone for the first-stage booster, completing its 20th flight and successful landing.

Mission Details

According to mission details provided by SpaceX, as reported by space.com, the booster, identified as B1076, previously supported various launches, including CRS-26, Intelsat IS-40e, and 10 other Starlink missions. On this occasion, the booster landed approximately eight minutes after liftoff on the droneship, “A Shortfall of Gravitas,” stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX highlighted that this marked the 96th recovery on the vessel and contributed to the overall total of 402 Falcon 9 booster landings.

Launch Conditions and Mission Objectives

Weather conditions were favourable for the launch, with a 95 percent chance of acceptable conditions predicted by the 45th Weather Squadron. Only a minimal risk of a Cumulus Cloud Rule violation was noted in the forecast.

The mission represents SpaceX's 12th launch of the year, eight of which have been Starlink-focused. In 2024, SpaceX completed 134 orbital missions, as noted in its annual progress report. For 2025, the company is targeting an ambitious schedule, planning between 160 to 180 launches across its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy platforms. This goal would require a monthly average of approximately 13 to 15 missions to meet the projection.

SpaceX has also scheduled two additional launches before the end of January: the SpainSat NG-1 mission on January 29 and the Starlink 11-4 mission on January 30, demonstrating the company's high-paced operations to meet its 2025 objectives.

 

Comments

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Direct-to-Cell, Falcon 9, satellite launch, Cape Canaveral, Elon Musk, space exploration
