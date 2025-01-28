iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in the coming months as the successor to Apple's iPhone SE (2022) model, which remains the most affordable smartphone in its current lineup. The Cupertino company's next iPhone SE model is likely to debut with some notable hardware upgrades over the third generation model, according to recent reports. Images of the purported iPhone SE 4 have been leaked by a tipster, showing us how the phone might look next to the iPhone 16.

iPhone SE 4 Design (Leaked)

Two images posted to X (formerly Twitter) by tipster @MajinBuOfficial show the iPhone SE 4 alongside the iPhone 16, which was introduced four months ago. The leaked pictures suggest that a dummy unit of the iPhone SE 4 was used, as Apple's logo is absent at the centre of the rear panel. The smartphone's display is not seen in the images.

iPhone SE 4 seen in a white colourway next to the iPhone 16 (tap to expand)

Photo Credit: X/ @MajinBuOfficial

Like its predecessor, it appears that the iPhone SE 4 will be equipped with a single rear camera. The second image shared by the leaker suggests that the camera bump on the iPhone SE 4 is much taller than the one on the iPhone 16. We can also see the power button on the right side of the display.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Expected)

According to recent reports, the iPhone SE 4 could be powered by an A18 chip, which means it might offer a considerable performance upgrade over its predecessor, which arrived with an A15 Bionic chip. It is also said to be equipped with 8GB of RAM, which suggests will offer support for Apple Intelligence features.

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is also said to sport a larger 6.06-inch LTPS OLED screen, with a 60Hz refresh rate, which is larger than the 4.7-inch panel on the third generation model. It is also expected to feature a single rear camera, with a 48-megapixel sensor. Another report suggests that the iPhone SE 4 will be Apple's first handset that features the company's in-house 5G modem.