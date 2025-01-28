Technology News
iPhone SE 4 Rear Panel Design Spotted in Leaked Image Alongside iPhone 16

New images leaked by a tipster give us a good look at the rear panel of the purported iPhone SE 4.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 January 2025 15:09 IST
iPhone SE 4 Rear Panel Design Spotted in Leaked Image Alongside iPhone 16

iPhone 16 (pictured) was launched in India and global markets in September 2024

  • iPhone SE 4 could be unveiled by Apple in the coming months
  • Reports suggest the iPhone SE 4 might feature an A18 chip
  • The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to debut with a single rear camera
iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in the coming months as the successor to Apple's iPhone SE (2022) model, which remains the most affordable smartphone in its current lineup. The Cupertino company's next iPhone SE model is likely to debut with some notable hardware upgrades over the third generation model, according to recent reports. Images of the purported iPhone SE 4 have been leaked by a tipster, showing us how the phone might look next to the iPhone 16.

iPhone SE 4 Design (Leaked)

Two images posted to X (formerly Twitter) by tipster @MajinBuOfficial show the iPhone SE 4 alongside the iPhone 16, which was introduced four months ago. The leaked pictures suggest that a dummy unit of the iPhone SE 4 was used, as Apple's logo is absent at the centre of the rear panel. The smartphone's display is not seen in the images.

iPhone SE 4 seen in a white colourway next to the iPhone 16 (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: X/ @MajinBuOfficial

 

Like its predecessor, it appears that the iPhone SE 4 will be equipped with a single rear camera. The second image shared by the leaker suggests that the camera bump on the iPhone SE 4 is much taller than the one on the iPhone 16. We can also see the power button on the right side of the display.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Expected)

According to recent reports, the iPhone SE 4 could be powered by an A18 chip, which means it might offer a considerable performance upgrade over its predecessor, which arrived with an A15 Bionic chip. It is also said to be equipped with 8GB of RAM, which suggests will offer support for Apple Intelligence features.

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is also said to sport a larger 6.06-inch LTPS OLED screen, with a 60Hz refresh rate, which is larger than the 4.7-inch panel on the third generation model. It is also expected to feature a single rear camera, with a 48-megapixel sensor. Another report suggests that the iPhone SE 4 will be Apple's first handset that features the company's in-house 5G modem.

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful SoC
  • IP67 rating, wireless charging
  • Slim and light
  • Regular software updates
  • Bad
  • Small, low-res display
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2022) review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Further reading: iPhone SE 4, iPhone 16, iPhone SE 4 Design, Apple

Further reading: iPhone SE 4, iPhone 16, iPhone SE 4 Design, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iPhone SE 4 Rear Panel Design Spotted in Leaked Image Alongside iPhone 16


