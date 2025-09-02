Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Expands Starlink with 28 Satellites in Latest Falcon 9 Mission

SpaceX launched 28 Starlink satellites on Aug. 31, 2025, from Cape Canaveral. Falcon 9 booster B1077 flew its 23rd mission and safely landed at sea.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 September 2025 15:14 IST
SpaceX Expands Starlink with 28 Satellites in Latest Falcon 9 Mission

Photo Credit: SpaceX

Aug 31, 2025: SpaceX launched 28 Starlink sats; B1077 flew its 23rd mission, landing after liftoff

Highlights
  • 28 new Starlink satellites expand global network
  • Falcon 9 booster B1077 lands after 23rd flight
  • Starlink leads with 8,200+ active satellites
Advertisement

SpaceX launched 28 new Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit early on August 31, 2025. The company's growing network of broadband Internet satellites is augmented by this Starlink 10-14 mission. With thousands of members today, the Starlink constellation is built to offer fast connectivity everywhere in the world. Since 2019, SpaceX has launched thousands of Starlink satellites. The launch also demonstrates SpaceX's use of reusable rocket technology and its record-breaking mission pace this year. After this one-hour flight, SpaceX verified that all 28 satellites had arrived at their intended orbits.

Starlink 10-14 Launch

According to SpaceX, at 7:49 a.m. EDT, a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral's Space Force Station in Florida, carrying 28 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. About an hour later, the satellites were deployed into their target orbit. The mission continues SpaceX's ambitious effort to expand the Starlink constellation.

The company has launched 9,600 Starlink satellites, with over 8,200 now active and providing global Internet coverage. Earlier this week, SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink satellites to orbit from California, underlining the rapid cadence of these deployments. Combined, the Starlink satellites now form the largest satellite constellation ever deployed.

Booster B1077 Flight History

SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster B1077 completed its 23rd flight with this launch. Over its career it has sent NASA's Crew-5 astronauts to the International Space Station and deployed GPS and communications satellites (including Inmarsat and Intelsat payloads) as well as resupply missions to the station (SpaceX's CRS-28 and Northrop Grumman's NG-20).

B1077 has also carried dozens of earlier Starlink batches. After separation, the booster returned to Earth and made a precision landing on SpaceX's autonomous drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Falcon 9, Satellites, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How to Not Write Like AI: These Tips Will Make Your Writing Appear Human, Not Generated From ChatGPT
The Trial Season 2 Streaming on OTT Soon: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Related Stories

SpaceX Expands Starlink with 28 Satellites in Latest Falcon 9 Mission
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 60, Buds Loop With Swarovski Crystals Debut in India
  2. Saiyaara is All Set to Stream on This OTT Platform in September
  3. Realme 15T 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  4. India's Indigenous Vikram Microprocessor Showcased at Semicon India 2025
  5. Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch the Blood Moon Safely
  6. Realme 15T With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  7. WhatsApp Will Now Let You Generate Any Video Call Background Using AI
  8. Honor X7d 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, 6.77-Inch Display Launched
  9. Xiaomi 15T Arrives on Geekbench With 12GB of RAM and This MediaTek SoC
  10. Apple Hebbal: First-Ever Apple Store in Bengaluru is Now Open
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Expands Starlink with 28 Satellites in Latest Falcon 9 Mission
  2. Lenovo Legion Go 2's Price Tipped Ahead of Reveal, Could Be Costlier Than ROG Xbox Ally X
  3. Google Pixel 10a Tipped to Debut Without Latest Tensor G5 Chip, Magic Cue Feature
  4. Bitcoin Nears $110,000 as Whale Moves and ETF Flows Shape Market
  5. Vivo X300 Series to Use Samsung’s New 200-Megapixel ISOCELL HPB Sensor for Stills, Portrait Photography
  6. Apple Reportedly Pushes Supply Chain Partners to Ramp Up Automation Upgrades
  7. Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch the Blood Moon Safely
  8. Realme’s 10,000mAh Battery Phone Teased to Enter Mass Production in Early 2026
  9. Apple Hebbal: First-Ever Apple Store in Bengaluru is Now Open
  10. Oppo Find X9 Design Spotted in Leaked Render; Performance Revealed via Geekbench [Updated]
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »