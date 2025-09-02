SpaceX Expands Starlink with 28 Satellites in Latest Falcon 9 Mission

SpaceX launched 28 new Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit early on August 31, 2025. The company's growing network of broadband Internet satellites is augmented by this Starlink 10-14 mission. With thousands of members today, the Starlink constellation is built to offer fast connectivity everywhere in the world. Since 2019, SpaceX has launched thousands of Starlink satellites. The launch also demonstrates SpaceX's use of reusable rocket technology and its record-breaking mission pace this year. After this one-hour flight, SpaceX verified that all 28 satellites had arrived at their intended orbits.

Starlink 10-14 Launch

According to SpaceX, at 7:49 a.m. EDT, a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral's Space Force Station in Florida, carrying 28 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. About an hour later, the satellites were deployed into their target orbit. The mission continues SpaceX's ambitious effort to expand the Starlink constellation.

The company has launched 9,600 Starlink satellites, with over 8,200 now active and providing global Internet coverage. Earlier this week, SpaceX sent another batch of Starlink satellites to orbit from California, underlining the rapid cadence of these deployments. Combined, the Starlink satellites now form the largest satellite constellation ever deployed.

Booster B1077 Flight History

SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster B1077 completed its 23rd flight with this launch. Over its career it has sent NASA's Crew-5 astronauts to the International Space Station and deployed GPS and communications satellites (including Inmarsat and Intelsat payloads) as well as resupply missions to the station (SpaceX's CRS-28 and Northrop Grumman's NG-20).

B1077 has also carried dozens of earlier Starlink batches. After separation, the booster returned to Earth and made a precision landing on SpaceX's autonomous drone ship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean.