Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was launched by the South Korean tech conglomerate on Tuesday, and its first multi-folding handset featuring a tablet-like 10.0-inch main display and a 6.5-inch cover screen. The global pricing of the flagship has yet to be revealed, but the Korean market price gives us a rough idea of what to expect in other markets. The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has three rear cameras, and it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The new device boots Android 16 with One UI 8.0 on top and houses a 5,600mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price, Availability

According to Samsung's official Newsroom post in Korea, the Galaxy Z TriFold costs KRW 3,594,000 (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakh) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model. This European, US, and Indian equivalents are EUR 2,100, $2,400, and around Rs. 2,20,400, respectively — without accounting for local taxes and other charges.

Based on Korean pricing, GSMArena reports that the Galaxy Z TriFold will be around 30 percent more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 12GB + 512GB variant, which launched at KRW 2,537,700 (roughly Rs. 1,55,000). This would place the estimated price for the Galaxy Z TriFold around $2,990 in the US.

In the UK, Europe and Indian markets, the triple screen foldable could cost GBP 2,680, EUR 2,680 Rs. 2,44,000, respectively.

Since these price tags are calculated roughly and have not been officially confirmed by Samsung, it's best to take them with a grain of salt. In any case, Samsung will announce the pricing for the Galaxy Z TriFold in more markets later this month.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is confirmed to go on sale in Korea starting December 12. It will be released in other global markets, including China, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UAE later this month. Customers in the US will have to wait until Q1 2026. The foldable handset is available in a single Crafted Black shade

The Galaxy Z TriFold features two differently sized hinges with a dual-rail structure and has an inward-folding design. It boasts a 10-inch main display and a 6.5-inch cover display. It is powered by a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Galaxy Z TriFold has a triple rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel primary camera. The camera setup also features a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It has a 10-megapixel selfie camera on both the cover screen and main screen. It carries a 5,600mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

