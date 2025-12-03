Pariah is a Bengali-language by Vikran Chatterjee that means ‘Every street dog has a name'. The film starts with deep-rooted emotions and conflicts. There is a fragile balance between ambition and the relationship. It is about the emotions of a man who lost his puppy, which he found when he was straying in the streets. He goes missing, then the picture takes several turns. It was released in theatres on February 9, 2024. This movie is now setting its paws on the OTT soon.

When and Where to Watch

After its theatrical run, Pariah is going to be released on ZEE5. Subscribed viewers can watch the film beginning December 5, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

Pariah is a story of emotions and attachment towards animals who can't speak like us but have feelings. This movie revolves around a puppy that the main lead finds and starts living with. That man was quite lonely in his life and loved to spend time with that puppy. One day he gets lost, and from there the turns and twists in the story pop out.

He goes on the hunt of his adopted puppy, who was like a family member to him. He gets to know something more about such kind of missing and the story turns darker then.

Cast and Crew

Pariah's cast includes Vikram Chatterjee, Angana Roy, Sreelekha Mitra, Ambarish Bhattacharya and others. Tapati Munsi, Loknath Dey, and Debashis Roy are also in the cast. It has been written and directed by Tathagata Mukherjee.

Reception

After the theatrical release of Pariah, the reception was good, and it has gained an IMDb rating of 6.8 out of 10.