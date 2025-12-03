UK to Recognise Crypto as Property After Lawmakers Approve Landmark Bill

The UK has taken a significant step towards modernising its digital asset framework after lawmakers approved the Property (Digital Assets etc) Act 2025, which formally recognises cryptocurrencies as a form of property. The new law gives cryptocurrency a clear position in disputes, enforcement actions, and recovery procedures by bringing it into line with other legally recognised assets. The move forms part of the UK's broader ambition to become a leading global hub for digital asset innovation, backed by stronger legal certainty for both institutional and retail market participants. It comes after years of regulatory discussions, proposal drafts and judicial suggestions calling for more clarity in the country's treatment of crypto assets.

Updated UK Law Aims to Strengthen Digital Asset Rights and Legal Certainty

The Property (Digital Assets etc) Act 2025 updates the UK's property laws to explicitly cover digital assets, allowing courts and law enforcement to treat crypto in the same category as tangible property. In cases of theft, fraud, and insolvency, where uncertainty regarding legal clarity has previously slowed or complicated investigations, this is expected to help streamline procedures.

The UK's ruling is in line with other countries starting to define cryptocurrency's legal status more precisely. Earlier this year, the Madras High Court in India ruled that crypto should be treated as property, offering a similar level of clarity on classification. The decision was viewed as a significant advancement in India's long-term regulatory development, assisting in the reduction of uncertainty in taxation, compliance, and court cases.

Together, these developments highlight how courts and policymakers globally are recognising the need to formalise digital assets within traditional legal frameworks.

Industry groups have welcomed the new law as a long-awaited clarification for digital asset holders. Freddie New, policy chief at Bitcoin Policy UK, said on X that the bill “becoming law is a massive step forward for Bitcoin in the United Kingdom and for everyone who holds and uses it here.”

CryptoUK, an industry association, also called the legislation an important milestone, saying it provides long-term certainty for businesses building regulated digital asset products and services in the country.

The recognition of cryptocurrency as property may act as a first step towards deeper regulation that is expected in the years to come. The UK hopes to position itself competitively in the global digital asset economy and provide businesses with a more predictable environment by defining digital assets.

Policymakers are now expected to follow up with detailed frameworks for market conduct, stablecoins and crypto service providers as part of the country's long-term financial modernisation agenda.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.