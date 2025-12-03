Technology News
English Edition

UK to Recognise Crypto as Property After Lawmakers Approve Landmark Bill

New law gives UK courts clearer powers to recover and assess disputes involving digital assets.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 December 2025 17:41 IST
UK to Recognise Crypto as Property After Lawmakers Approve Landmark Bill

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Bernd Dittrich

New legislation defines how UK courts should treat crypto in disputes and asset recovery cases

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Law offers clarity for investors on ownership rights of digital assets
  • Industry groups welcome increased certainty for digital asset firms
  • India recently issued a similar ruling, treating crypto as property
Advertisement

The UK has taken a significant step towards modernising its digital asset framework after lawmakers approved the Property (Digital Assets etc) Act 2025, which formally recognises cryptocurrencies as a form of property. The new law gives cryptocurrency a clear position in disputes, enforcement actions, and recovery procedures by bringing it into line with other legally recognised assets. The move forms part of the UK's broader ambition to become a leading global hub for digital asset innovation, backed by stronger legal certainty for both institutional and retail market participants. It comes after years of regulatory discussions, proposal drafts and judicial suggestions calling for more clarity in the country's treatment of crypto assets. 

Updated UK Law Aims to Strengthen Digital Asset Rights and Legal Certainty

The Property (Digital Assets etc) Act 2025 updates the UK's property laws to explicitly cover digital assets, allowing courts and law enforcement to treat crypto in the same category as tangible property. In cases of theft, fraud, and insolvency, where uncertainty regarding legal clarity has previously slowed or complicated investigations, this is expected to help streamline procedures. 

The UK's ruling is in line with other countries starting to define cryptocurrency's legal status more precisely. Earlier this year, the Madras High Court in India ruled that crypto should be treated as property, offering a similar level of clarity on classification. The decision was viewed as a significant advancement in India's long-term regulatory development, assisting in the reduction of uncertainty in taxation, compliance, and court cases. 

Together, these developments highlight how courts and policymakers globally are recognising the need to formalise digital assets within traditional legal frameworks.

Industry groups have welcomed the new law as a long-awaited clarification for digital asset holders. Freddie New, policy chief at Bitcoin Policy UK, said on X that the bill “becoming law is a massive step forward for Bitcoin in the United Kingdom and for everyone who holds and uses it here.”

CryptoUK, an industry association, also called the legislation an important milestone, saying it provides long-term certainty for businesses building regulated digital asset products and services in the country. 

The recognition of cryptocurrency as property may act as a first step towards deeper regulation that is expected in the years to come. The UK hopes to position itself competitively in the global digital asset economy and provide businesses with a more predictable environment by defining digital assets. 

Policymakers are now expected to follow up with detailed frameworks for market conduct, stablecoins and crypto service providers as part of the country's long-term financial modernisation agenda.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto Adoption, crypto news, Bitcoin
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Changelog Leak Hints at Imminent Beta Release

Related Stories

UK to Recognise Crypto as Property After Lawmakers Approve Landmark Bill
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold May Cost in India
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T With Massive 8,300mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  3. iPhone 16 Price Drops Under Rs. 63,000 on Croma With Bank Discounts
  4. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  5. Vivo X300 Pro Review: Flagship Mobile Photography. Redefined.
  6. UK to Recognise Crypto as Property After Lawmakers Approve Landmark Bill
  7. Poco C85 5G With a 6,000mAh Battery Will Launch in India on This Date
  8. ChatGPT Might Soon Be Integrated With the Apple Health App
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 India Launch Date Leaked; Indian Variant Said to Feature Bigger Battery, Slim Design
  2. UK to Recognise Crypto as Property After Lawmakers Approve Landmark Bill
  3. Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact Launched in India With Electrostatic Filter, AQI Indicator, New HushJet Nozzle Design
  4. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Changelog Leak Hints at Imminent Beta Release
  5. AWS Unveils Frontier AI Agents for Enterprises, Can Operate for Days Without Intervention
  6. Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Optional, Can Be Removed; Apple Reportedly Plans to Oppose Mandatory Installation
  7. Government Removes Sanchar Saathi Pre-Installation Mandate After Pushback
  8. OnePlus Ace 6T Launched With 8,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications
  9. ChatGPT Could Soon Be Integrated With Apple Health App: Report
  10. Apple's Foldable iPhone Reportedly at Pre-Production Stage, Might Feature Vapour Chamber Cooling
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »