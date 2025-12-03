Technology News
Dies Irae OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam Horror Thriller Online

Charged with suspense, spooky scenes, and exciting twists, Dies Irae broadens Rahul Sadasivan's horror universe

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 December 2025 21:00 IST
Dies Irae OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam Horror Thriller Online

Dies Irae will be available on the JioHotstar platform from December 5, 2025.

  • Pranav Mohanlal stars in a supernatural horror thriller
  • Directed and written by Rahul Sadasivan
  • OTT release on JioHotstar from December 5, 2025
Pranav Mohanlal makes a comeback in the horror pace with Dies Irae, an engrossing Malayalam-language thriller that takes the viewers on a roller-coaster ride filled with supernatural elements and spine-chilling suspense. Rohan is a young man with everything going for him; he has suddenly found himself an epitome of his own fate when he starts suspecting a haunted presence in the house. As secrets are revealed, he becomes embroiled in alliances and horrors beyond his wildest expectations. With its gory, atmospheric tension, and economical storytelling, Dies Irae is set to deliver an over-the-top fright fest.

When and Where to Watch Dies Irae

Dies Irae will be available on the JioHotstar platform from December 5, 2025. Alongside Malayalam, it will also be released in several other Indian languages.

Trailer and Plot of Dies Irae

Dies Irae's trailer showcases Rohan, portrayed by Pranav Mohanlal, battling a supernatural threat while stumbling upon unlikely allies, and unravelling perilous secrets. Charged with suspense, spooky scenes, and exciting twists, the film broadens Rahul Sadasivan's horror universe to the delight of Malayalam audiences

Cast and Crew of Dies Irae

Dies Irae is written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, and is produced under Night Shift Studios & YNOT Studios by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth, respectively. It features Pranav Mohanlal, Sushmitha Bhat, and Shine Tom Chacko. Cinematography is by Shehnad Jalal, music by Christo Xavier, and editing is by Shafique Mohammed Ali.

Reception of Dies Irae

Dies Irae was a commended for its technical play, suspensefully story, and strong performances. The movie has a 7.2/10 score on IMDb right now.

