Superman OTT Release Date Announced: Everything You Need to Know About Clark Kent's Latest Adventure

James Gunn's latest film introduces a new era of DC heroes and villains, beginning with David Corenswet's Superman.

Updated: 3 December 2025 19:30 IST
Superman OTT Release Date Announced: Everything You Need to Know About Clark Kent's Latest Adventure

Superman is releasing on Jio Hotstar on December 11, 2025

  • Superman shows a modern take on the hero.
  • Superman reconciling his Kryptonian heritage with a human upbringing.
  • He is also involved in a black hole threatening the Universe.
After a stellar run at the box office, James Gunn's Superman is ready for its OTT release. Up until now, the film has only been available for rent online. However, the wait is finally over. Superman is finally gearing up for its digital debut in India. While the rights have been obtained by JioHotstar, the movie is expected to release in December 2025. Here is everything you need to know about the plot, cast and other details.

When and Where to Watch Superman?

Superman is all set to be released online in India on December 11, 2025. It will available for streaming only on JioHotstar. Viewers will require a subscription to watch the film online.

Official Trailer and Plot

The trailer shows the triumphant return of Superman, who faces challenges and doubt. It revolves action, internal conflict and some thrilling moments as he deals with forces that threaten his belief. The plot focuses on Clark Kent reconciling with his alien Kryptonian heritage and his human upbringing.

For someone who is a firm believer in truth and justice and the human way, Superman finds himself in a world that views these values may very well turn out to be old-fashioned.

Cast and Crew

The film Superman, written and directed by James Gunn, stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult takes on the role of the arch-villain, Lex Luthor.

The ensemble cast also includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and other DC heroes such as Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner/Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), and Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho). The movie is produced by Peter Safran.

Reception

The wait for DC's Superman on OTT platforms is finally over, as it will start streaming on Jio Hotstar starting December 11. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1/10.

