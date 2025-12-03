Technology News
Netflix’s Gritty Frontier Drama The Abandons to Begin Streaming Soon: All You Need to Know

The Abandons is a gritty Western drama about two powerful matriarchs whose families collide over land, secrets, and survival.

Updated: 3 December 2025 20:00 IST
Netflix’s Gritty Frontier Drama The Abandons to Begin Streaming Soon: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Abandons arrives December 4 on Netflix

  • Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson lead this gritty Western drama
  • Premieres December 4, exclusively on Netflix
  • Filled with betrayal, secrets, romance, and a battle over land
A fierce new Western comes to Netflix in December that pits two formidable forces against each other. The Abandons is set to spotlight two rival matriarchs – played by Game of Thrones beauty Lena Headey and The Crown star Gillian Anderson – who are warring in a fight driven by money, power, and justice. Located in the unforgiving American frontier of the 1850s, it's an examination of a brutal division between haves and have-nots. A compelling story about betrayal, secrets, revenge, and the protection of loved ones is woven through the plot and told with raw emotion, a bold look, and an impressive cast.

When and Where to Watch The Abandons

The Abandons will be released this holiday season, on December 4, exclusively on Netflix globally.

Trailer and Plot of The Abandons

The trailer of The Abandons glimpses 1854 lawless Washington Territory, as Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson battle for silver-rich land, dark secrets, illicit love, and power challenges, stretching family ties, moral convictions, and the human will to survive.

Cast and Crew of The Abandons

The Abandons is headlinedby Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson, and Ryan Hurst. Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Lamar Johnson, and Natalia del Riego represent the Abandons family; Lucas Till, Aisling Franciosi, and Toby Hemingway headline the Van Ness Dynasty, which features an extensive ensemble.

Reception of The Abandons

The show has no IMDb rating yet, but it's already stirring up buzz for its cinematic storytelling and powerhouse cast.

Netflix's Gritty Frontier Drama The Abandons to Begin Streaming Soon: All You Need to Know
