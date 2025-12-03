Motorola Edge 70 could be launched in India soon, according to a tipster. The handset was introduced in select global markets in November as the successor to the Motorola Edge 60. A tipster suggests that its Indian counterpart could come with several differences compared to the global model, including a bigger battery and a “fresh” design. The Motorola Edge 70 is rumoured to be the Lenovo-owned company's ultraslim smartphone, inspired by the Moto X70 Air that made its China debut in October.

Motorola Edge 70 India Launch Timeline

According to tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Motorola Edge 70 will be launched in India around December 15. It is said to be 5.99mm thick, just like the China-exclusive Moto X70 Air. The handset is expected to compete against the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air in the ultra-thin smartphone space.

[Exclusive] motorola edge 70 will launch in India around December 15th.



The Indian variant, compared to the global variant, will have a bigger battery, but will still be 5.99mm slim, and will have a totally fresh design.



Expect the pricing to be under ₹35k in India, much lower… pic.twitter.com/up2UWK23c8 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 3, 2025

While its official specifications remain under wraps, the tipster claims it will have a bigger battery and a new design compared to its global counterpart. The Motorola handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It is expected to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera and support wireless charging.

The tipster also shared an image of the anticipated colourways of the Motorola Edge 70. It appears in light green, dark green, and black shades, and all of them carry the Pantone validation label at the bottom.

The Motorola Edge 70 is tipped to come at significantly lower pricing than its global counterpart. The Motorola Edge 70 is priced at GBP 700 (roughly Rs. 80,000) in the UK. It is available in Europe and the Middle East with a starting price of EUR 799 (81,000). As per the tipster, the handset will be sold in India for under Rs. 35,000.

For context, the Motorola Edge 60 price in India is set at Rs. 25,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. We can expect to hear more about the purported Motorols Edge 70 in the coming weeks, ahead of its anticipated debut.