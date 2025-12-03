Technology News
Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha Set for OTT Debut: When and Where to Watch 1950's Period Drama Online?

Set in the background of the 1950s era, Kaantha's story revolves around Samuthirakani and T.K. Mahadevan.

Updated: 3 December 2025 18:30 IST
Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha Set for OTT Debut: When and Where to Watch 1950's Period Drama Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Dharma Productions

Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha streaming on Netflix from December 12, 2025

  • Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha hits Netflix on Dec 12
  • 1950s-set drama praised for gripping storyline
  • Bhagyashri Borse makes a notable Tamil debut
Dulquer Salmaan's latest piece of art, in the form of Kaantha drama, is drawing the attention of audiences since its theatrical release. It was released in theatres on November 14, 2025, and the film has gained many praises since then. It has a gripping narrative with a compelling storyline from a 1950s setup. This movie marks a Tamil industry debut of Bhagyashri Borse. After its theatrical run, Kaantha is set to hit OTT platforms soon.

When and Where to Watch

Kaantha will begin streaming on Netflix beginning December 12. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Trailer and Plot

Set in the background of the 1950s era, Kaantha's story revolves around Samuthirakani and T.K. Mahadevan, who is a rising star, showcased by Dulquer Salmaan. Ayya carves the journey of Mahadevan to stardom. However, friction goes beyond and makes the actor influence the creative direction of the film, and challenges the authority of the mentor.

The interruption between the two increases Mahadevan's full charge of the dream project of Ayya. What started as a creative project landed into deep conflict and led to a mysterious death at the climax.

Cast and Crew

The period drama Kaantha features an ensemble cast, led by Dulquer Salmaan as the rising actor T. K. Mahadevan, and Samuthirakani who plays the revered filmmaker, Ayya. The main female lead is Bhagyashri Borse, while Rana Daggubati also stars in a pivotal role.. The supporting cast includes Nizhalgal Ravi, Ravindra Vijay, Gayathrie, and Bagavathi Perumal, among others.

The film is directed and co-written by Selvamani Selvaraj.

Reception

Kaantha has gained a lot of attention from social media, and people are talking about it after the theatre release. It has an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10.


