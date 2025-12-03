On Tuesday, 2 December 2025, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with 29 Starlink internet satellites took off at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The rocket was launched at 5:18 p.m. EST (22:18 GMT), and it put its payload (Starlink Group 6-95) in low-Earth orbit and released the satellites approximately 65 minutes after the launch. The satellites are used as broadband internet relays, and this mission made SpaceX consider the constellation up to more than 9,100 satellites.

Starlink 6-95 mission

According to SpaceX, the satellites put into orbit were 29 broadband-relay type satellites, under the mission called the Starlink Group 6-95. SpaceX reported an hour following the liftoff deployment of all 29 satellites. At the same time, the first stage (booster B1077) of the Falcon 9 landed safely on Earth, on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas, in the Atlantic Ocean.

This was the 25th flight of the booster. The second stage proceeded further to launch the satellites, and this was another successful mission.

The Starlink programme

The Starlink programme is a network by SpaceX that is designed to offer broadband internet services worldwide through a massive array of satellites in low Earth orbit. Its use was initiated by the original 60 satellites in May 2019.

The constellation has since expanded at a rapid pace and currently comprises of around 9,100 operational satellites. SpaceX eventually intends to have numerous additional ones- up to 42,000 satellites to cover the entire world.

Starlink satellites orbit in low Earth orbit and are approximately 550 km above the Earth, far lower than conventional geostationary satellites. This proximity orbit aids in minimizing the signal lag.