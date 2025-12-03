Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Adds 29 New Starlink Satellites in Successful Falcon 9 Launch

SpaceX’s latest Falcon 9 launch raised the constellation of Starlink satellites to over 9,100 units.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 December 2025 18:00 IST
SpaceX Adds 29 New Starlink Satellites in Successful Falcon 9 Launch

Photo Credit: SpaceX

Twenty-nine newly-launched Starlink satellites are now in low Earth orbit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Falcon 9 deploys 29 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit
  • Booster completes its 25th successful landing on drone ship
  • Starlink constellation surpasses 9,100 active broadband satellites
Advertisement

On Tuesday, 2 December 2025, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with 29 Starlink internet satellites took off at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The rocket was launched at 5:18 p.m. EST (22:18 GMT), and it put its payload (Starlink Group 6-95) in low-Earth orbit and released the satellites approximately 65 minutes after the launch. The satellites are used as broadband internet relays, and this mission made SpaceX consider the constellation up to more than 9,100 satellites.

According to SpaceX, the satellites put into orbit were 29 broadband-relay type satellites, under the mission called the Starlink Group 6-95. SpaceX reported an hour following the liftoff deployment of all 29 satellites. At the same time, the first stage (booster B1077) of the Falcon 9 landed safely on Earth, on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas, in the Atlantic Ocean.

This was the 25th flight of the booster. The second stage proceeded further to launch the satellites, and this was another successful mission.

The Starlink programme is a network by SpaceX that is designed to offer broadband internet services worldwide through a massive array of satellites in low Earth orbit. Its use was initiated by the original 60 satellites in May 2019.

The constellation has since expanded at a rapid pace and currently comprises of around 9,100 operational satellites. SpaceX eventually intends to have numerous additional ones- up to 42,000 satellites to cover the entire world.

Starlink satellites orbit in low Earth orbit and are approximately 550 km above the Earth, far lower than conventional geostationary satellites. This proximity orbit aids in minimizing the signal lag.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Satellites, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Circle to Search Update Adds Spam Detection; Google Brings Urgent Call Notes, New Emoji to Android
Motorola Smartphones in India Now Support PhonePe's Indus Appstore

Related Stories

SpaceX Adds 29 New Starlink Satellites in Successful Falcon 9 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold May Cost in India
  2. iPhone 16 Price Drops Under Rs. 63,000 on Croma With Bank Discounts
  3. OnePlus Ace 6T With Massive 8,300mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  4. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  5. Motorola Edge 70 India Launch Date Leaked; Might Arrive With Bigger Battery
  6. Pranav Mohanlal's Horror Thriller 'Dies Irae' Streams on OTT Soon
  7. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaked Renders Hint at Design, Colourways
  8. Redmi 15C 5G Launched in India With These Specifications
  9. Google's Latest Android 16 Update Brings These Features to Your Pixel Phone
  10. Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Pariah OTT Release: Vikram Chatterjee’s Heart-Wrenching Stray Dog Thriller Set for OTT Debut
  2. Dies Irae OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam Horror Thriller Online
  3. A Nearby Planet May Have Formed the Moon Following a Collision With Early Earth: Study
  4. Netflix’s Gritty Frontier Drama The Abandons to Begin Streaming Soon: All You Need to Know
  5. Superman OTT Release Date Announced: Everything You Need to Know About Clark Kent's Latest Adventure
  6. International Space Station Makes History As Eight Visiting Spacecraft Simultaneously Dock
  7. Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha Set for OTT Debut: When and Where to Watch 1950's Period Drama Online?
  8. Motorola Edge 70 India Launch Date Leaked; Indian Variant Said to Feature Bigger Battery, Slim Design
  9. SpaceX Adds 29 New Starlink Satellites in Successful Falcon 9 Launch
  10. UK to Recognise Crypto as Property After Lawmakers Approve Landmark Bill
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »