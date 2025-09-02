Technology News
English Edition

The Trial Season 2 Streaming on OTT Soon: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

The Trial finally returns with its second season which is about to land soon on OTT platforms.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 September 2025 11:33 IST
The Trial Season 2 Streaming on OTT Soon: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Kajol returns as Noyonika Sengupta in Season 2 of The Trial

Highlights
  • The Trial Season 2 is an upcoming legal drama series
  • It features Kajol in the lead role
  • Streaming starts from Sept 19th, 2025, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

One of the most anticipated seasons of The Trial finally has a release date. Directed by Umesh Bist, The Trial is a legal drama that stars Kajol in the lead role. From the previous season, Kajol will take over as Noyonika SenGupta, a strong-headed lawyer who will face more complex cases this time. Also, her husband's scandal from the previous season will keep challenging her identity while dealing with her professional world. This season will explore themes of redemption, power, and everything that will be kept at stake.

When and Where to Watch The Trial Season 2

This legal drama will land on the digital screens from Sept 19, 2025, only on JioHotstar. Viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Trial Season 2: Official Trailer and Plot

This Season, Noyonika (Kajol) will face new complex cases that will not only challenge her identity but also bring her past into her legal profession. From being a hesitant and immature lawyer to transforming herself into a bolder one, this season, Noyonika will have to save her profession and her legal firm from being demolished. Everything will be kept at stake, including, her position. The power struggle will witness the blend of personal struggle and blurred lines of justice.

Will she be able to handle this legal chaos?

Trial Season 2: Cast and Crew

Kajol returns as Noyonika SenGupta in the Season 2, accompanied by the prominent cast like Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Gaurav Pandey, Kubbra Sait, and more. The music composer of this web series is Sangeet-Siddharth, while Kuldeep Mamania has handled the cinematography.

Trial Season 2: Reception

The Trial Season 2 is yet to be released. However, the makers are positive about the response. The overall IMDb rating of the series is 5.5/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, The Trial, The Trial Season 2
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How to Not Write Like AI: These Tips Will Make Your Writing Appear Human, Not Generated From ChatGPT
Vivo Y500 Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Screen and 8,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

The Trial Season 2 Streaming on OTT Soon: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 in India Announced
  2. Realme 15T With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Realme 15T 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  4. Saiyaara is All Set to Stream on This OTT Platform in September
  5. OnePlus 15 Design Leaked; Could Launch in These Three Colourways
  6. Apple Hebbal: First-Ever Apple Store in Bengaluru is Now Open
  7. Google Debunks Gmail Security Warning Reports, Calls It Entirely False
  8. OnePlus Pad 3 Price in India, Offers Announced Ahead of September 5 Debut
  9. India's Indigenous Vikram Microprocessor Showcased at Semicon India 2025
  10. Oppo Find X9 Design, Performance Details Leak Ahead of Anticipated Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch the Blood Moon Safely
  2. Apple Hebbal: First-Ever Apple Store in Bengaluru is Now Open
  3. Oppo Find X9 Design Spotted in Leaked Render; Performance Revealed via Geekbench
  4. Google Debunks Gmail Security Warning Reports, Calls It Entirely False
  5. Realme 15T Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera: Price, Specifications
  6. Bitcoin Conspiracy Thriller Killing Satoshi Starring Casey Affleck, Pete Davidson Expected to Release in 2026
  7. 007 First Light Is Getting a Gameplay Deep Dive at Sony's State of Play This Week
  8. OnePlus 15 Will Reportedly Arrive With Company's New, Propreitary Camera Engine
  9. Semicon India 2025: India’s First Indigenous ‘Vikram’ 32-bit Microprocessor Showcased
  10. HMD Pulse 2 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked via Retail Website; Expected to Feature 6.7-Inch Display, 5,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »