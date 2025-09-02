One of the most anticipated seasons of The Trial finally has a release date. Directed by Umesh Bist, The Trial is a legal drama that stars Kajol in the lead role. From the previous season, Kajol will take over as Noyonika SenGupta, a strong-headed lawyer who will face more complex cases this time. Also, her husband's scandal from the previous season will keep challenging her identity while dealing with her professional world. This season will explore themes of redemption, power, and everything that will be kept at stake.

When and Where to Watch The Trial Season 2

This legal drama will land on the digital screens from Sept 19, 2025, only on JioHotstar. Viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Trial Season 2: Official Trailer and Plot

This Season, Noyonika (Kajol) will face new complex cases that will not only challenge her identity but also bring her past into her legal profession. From being a hesitant and immature lawyer to transforming herself into a bolder one, this season, Noyonika will have to save her profession and her legal firm from being demolished. Everything will be kept at stake, including, her position. The power struggle will witness the blend of personal struggle and blurred lines of justice.

Will she be able to handle this legal chaos?

Trial Season 2: Cast and Crew

Kajol returns as Noyonika SenGupta in the Season 2, accompanied by the prominent cast like Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Gaurav Pandey, Kubbra Sait, and more. The music composer of this web series is Sangeet-Siddharth, while Kuldeep Mamania has handled the cinematography.

Trial Season 2: Reception

The Trial Season 2 is yet to be released. However, the makers are positive about the response. The overall IMDb rating of the series is 5.5/10.