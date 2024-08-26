SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of the Polaris Dawn mission, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 27. This mission is notable for aiming to take a Crew Dragon spacecraft to its highest orbit yet, with plans for the first-ever private spacewalk. The launch is set to take place from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, with a four-hour window opening at 3:38 a.m. ET (0738 GMT). Originally planned for August 26, the launch was delayed by a day for additional system checks.

Who is Onboard the Polaris Dawn Crew?

The mission will see four individuals launched into Earth's orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The crew includes billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who is funding and commanding the mission. Alongside him are pilot Scott "Kidd" Poteet, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, and mission specialists Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon, both SpaceX engineers.

All systems are looking good for tomorrow's Falcon 9 launch of Polaris Dawn. Webcast will go live ~3.5 hours ahead of liftoff on Tuesday, August 27 → https://t.co/WpSw0gzeT0 pic.twitter.com/81xlzKZ9VV — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 26, 2024

What to Expect During the Mission

Polaris Dawn aims to reach an orbit approximately 435 miles (700 kilometres) above Earth, making it the highest orbit achieved by a Crew Dragon spacecraft. This altitude is about 185 miles (300 km) higher than the International Space Station's orbit. On the second day of the mission, Isaacman and Gillis are expected to perform a two-hour spacewalk, which will mark the first private spacewalk in history. The spacewalk will test a newly designed spacesuit in the vacuum of space, contributing to future missions beyond Earth's orbit. In addition, the crew will conduct various science and technology experiments during their five-day stay in orbit.

How to Watch the Launch Live

Both the launch and spacewalk will be live streamed, giving viewers the chance to witness these historic events as they happen. The launch webcast will start about an hour before liftoff, and you can catch it on Polaris Dawn's and SpaceX's X feeds.

Don't miss out on this significant moment in space exploration. Be sure to tune in and follow the mission closely, as the Polaris Dawn crew embarks on this groundbreaking journey.