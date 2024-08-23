Technology News
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Anniversary: ISRO Shares New Images of Pragyan Rover, Vikram Lander to Mark the Day

The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover's cameras have provided detailed visuals from the lunar surface.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 August 2024 18:50 IST
Photo Credit: ISRO

The images and data from this mission continue to contribute to our understanding of the Moon

Highlights
  • ISRO shares new images from the Chandrayaan-3 mission
  • The images showcase Pragyan’s imprints and Vikram’s cameras
  • Chandrayaan-3 data supports the magma ocean theory of the Moon
Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a fresh set of images from the Chandrayaan-3 mission, coinciding with the first anniversary of its successful landing on the Moon. These images, taken by the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, showcase key moments from the mission, including Pragyan's attempts to imprint India's national emblem on the lunar surface. The images offer a closer look at the challenges and successes faced by the mission, especially in the unexplored region near the Moon's South Pole.

New Insights from Chandrayaan-3's Cameras

The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover's cameras have provided detailed visuals from the lunar surface. One image, in particular, shows the rover's attempt to leave an imprint of the Indian national emblem. Despite the mission's overall success, the texture of the lunar soil in this area was not as expected, leading to only partial success in this endeavour.

These challenges highlight the complexities of exploring this relatively uncharted region of the Moon.

Supporting the Magma Ocean Theory

In addition to the images, data collected by the Chandrayaan-3 mission has contributed to ongoing research about the Moon's geological history. Recent analysis published in the journal Nature suggests that the Moon may have been covered by a vast ocean of magma at one point. This theory is supported by measurements taken by Pragyan as it traversed a 100-metre track on the lunar surface, offering valuable new insights into the Moon's formation.

India's Growing Space Presence

As India prepares to observe its first National Space Day, these new developments from the Chandrayaan-3 mission underscore the country's advancing capabilities in space exploration. The images and data from this mission continue to contribute to our understanding of the Moon, while also marking a significant milestone for India's space program.

The celebration of National Space Day serves as a reminder of the strides made in space exploration and the potential for future discoveries. This celebration not only commemorates the achievements of the Chandrayaan-3 mission but also underscores India's growing presence in the global space community. As the world turns its eyes to the Moon, India's space agency, ISRO, continues to demonstrate its capabilities, paving the way for future missions and scientific discoveries.
 

