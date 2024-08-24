Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Surfaces on US FCC Website Hinting at Imminent Launch: Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE battery model numbers have also been spotted on the Korean Testing Certification Institute (KTC) website.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 August 2024 13:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Surfaces on US FCC Website Hinting at Imminent Launch: Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S23 FE that arrived last year

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to debut soon
  • The Galaxy S24 FE may support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • Samsung may launch the Galaxy S24 FE with support for 25W charging
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE — the company's purported successor to the Galaxy S23 FE handset that was launched a year ago — has reportedly been listed on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, which is an indicator that it might soon be launched in global markets. The model numbers of the batteries for the Galaxy S24 FE gave also been spotted on a Korean regulator's website. The 'Fan Edition' model is expected to arrive as the most affordable model in the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Spotted on US FCC, South Korea's KTC Websites

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was spotted on the US FCC website with the model number SM-S721B/DS by 91Mobiles. The listing reportedly confirms some of the specifications of the handset. It will support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, and NFC connectivity, according to the listing, which reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is also expected to arrive with support for 18 5G bands.

Meanwhile, two new Samsung batteries with the model numbers EB-BS721ABE and EB-BS721ABY have been certified by the Korean Testing Certification Institute (KTC) in South Korea, according to the publication. These batteries are expected to power the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE, which is likely to support 25W charging, as the aforementioned batteries were tested with Samsung's EP-TA800 charger.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications (Expected)

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is tipped to be powered by an Exynos 2400e chipset from the company and run on Android 14 with support for a range of Galaxy AI features. It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display with up to 1,900 nits peak brightness.

The smartphone is said to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The handset is also tipped to feature a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung is also tipped to equip the Galaxy S24 FE with a 4,565mAh battery with support for 25W charging. Recently leaked marketing materials suggest that the handset could offer up to 29 hours of video playback on a single charge. There's no word from Samsung on plans to launch the rumoured Galaxy S24 FE, but we can expect more details about the handset to arrive in the coming weeks.

Vivo Y18i With Unisoc T612 SoC, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Surfaces on US FCC Website Hinting at Imminent Launch: Report
