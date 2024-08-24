Technology News
Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With F1-Inspired Design Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition and Infinix Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition will go on sale in India on August 26.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 August 2024 15:30 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition is equipped with a 108-megapixel camera

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition is equipped with 256GB of storage
  • The handsets run on XOS 14 which is based on Android 14
  • The Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition supports 20W wireless charging
Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition was launched in India on Saturday. The company launched the Infinix Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro+ in the country in April, and the new models have an F1-inspired design that was designed in collaboration with BMW's Designworks. These handsets bear the same specifications as the original models, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. They are also equipped with a 108-megapixel camera and offer support for up to 100W wired charging and 20W wireless charging.

Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition, Infinix Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition Price in India

Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition price in India is set at Rs. 15,999 and the phone is available in a single 8GB+256GB RAM and storage model, while the Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition is priced at Rs. 18,999 and will be sold in a 12GB+256GB configuration.

However, it is worth noting that these prices are inclusive of bank discounts, which are yet to be disclosed by the smartphone maker. The Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition and Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition will be available for purchase via Flipkart on August 26.

Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition, Infinix Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition Specifications

Both the Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition and Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition have the same specifications as the models that were launched by the company earlier this year. They sport a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved LTPS AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,300 nits peak brightness.

The company has also equipped the handsets with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, along with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. These models also have the same VC Cooling Technology 2.0 with 11 layers of heat dissipation material that are claimed to offer improved thermal management on the handset. 

You get the same 108-megapixel camera that is present on the standard Infinix Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro+, along with two unspecified 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

These handsets are equipped with dual speakers tuned by JBL. They offer support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Infinix says both models have an IP53 rating for build for dust and splash resistance.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro Racing Edition packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, while the Note 40 Pro+ Racing Edition has a 4,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. Both models have the same in-house Cheetah X1 chip for power management. Both models support 20W wireless charging and have an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2436x1080 pixels
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2436x1080 pixels
