The sixth test flight of SpaceX's Starship, the world's largest rocket, was successfully conducted on November 19. The 400-foot (122 metres) rocket, developed by Elon Musk's private space company, lifted off at 5:00 pm EST from the Starbase facility in South Texas. Despite high anticipation for a repeat of its previous booster catch using the launch tower's “chopstick” arms, the Super Heavy booster was instead directed to a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico due to a safety parameter being triggered.

Booster Catch Attempt Deferred

The planned booster recovery had to be cancelled as per data assessed mid-flight, confirmed Dan Huot, a SpaceX representative during the live webcast. The booster splashed into the Gulf seven minutes after launch. A previous flight in October demonstrated a successful tower catch, marking a significant milestone for reusable rocket technology.

Milestones Achieved in Starship's Upper Stage

The upper stage of Starship, known simply as “Ship,” followed a semi-orbital trajectory similar to that of the fifth flight. For the first time, the spacecraft carried a payload – a banana serving as a zero-gravity indicator. This flight tested modifications to its heat shield and new thermal protection materials while also performing an engine re-light during flight to validate re-entry manoeuvres critical for future orbital missions.

Enhanced Observations of Re-Entry

Unlike previous flights, this mission was timed for better visibility of the Ship's descent. The spacecraft survived the intense re-entry process and executed a vertical splashdown in the Indian Ocean near Australia. Observers noted the craft's resilience despite testing a less advanced heat shield.

Jessica Anderson, a SpaceX manufacturing engineering manager, described the results as remarkable during the live webcast. Co-host Kate Tice, a senior quality engineering manager, also acknowledged the significance of the successful descent amidst these challenges.

Political Attendance Highlights Interest

President-elect Donald Trump was among those present at the event, underlining his growing rapport with Elon Musk. Trump, who has recently appointed Musk to co-lead a government efficiency group, showed visible support for the Starship programme during this high-profile launch.