Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • SpaceX Starship Successfully Completes Sixth Flight With a Banana Payload, Super Heavy Splashdown

SpaceX Starship Successfully Completes Sixth Flight With a Banana Payload, Super Heavy Splashdown

Starship's sixth flight featured a payload test, re-entry upgrades and a Gulf splashdown replacing the booster catch.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 November 2024 16:25 IST
SpaceX Starship Successfully Completes Sixth Flight With a Banana Payload, Super Heavy Splashdown

Photo Credit: SpaceX

Super Heavy hovered over the Gulf before splashdown on November 19

Highlights
  • SpaceX Starship Flight 6 carried a unique payload for the first time
  • Controlled Gulf splashdown replaced the expected booster catch
  • Heat shield upgrades and re-entry tests achieved key milestones
Advertisement

The sixth test flight of SpaceX's Starship, the world's largest rocket, was successfully conducted on November 19. The 400-foot (122 metres) rocket, developed by Elon Musk's private space company, lifted off at 5:00 pm EST from the Starbase facility in South Texas. Despite high anticipation for a repeat of its previous booster catch using the launch tower's “chopstick” arms, the Super Heavy booster was instead directed to a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico due to a safety parameter being triggered.

Booster Catch Attempt Deferred

The planned booster recovery had to be cancelled as per data assessed mid-flight, confirmed Dan Huot, a SpaceX representative during the live webcast. The booster splashed into the Gulf seven minutes after launch. A previous flight in October demonstrated a successful tower catch, marking a significant milestone for reusable rocket technology.

Milestones Achieved in Starship's Upper Stage

The upper stage of Starship, known simply as “Ship,” followed a semi-orbital trajectory similar to that of the fifth flight. For the first time, the spacecraft carried a payload – a banana serving as a zero-gravity indicator. This flight tested modifications to its heat shield and new thermal protection materials while also performing an engine re-light during flight to validate re-entry manoeuvres critical for future orbital missions.

Enhanced Observations of Re-Entry

Unlike previous flights, this mission was timed for better visibility of the Ship's descent. The spacecraft survived the intense re-entry process and executed a vertical splashdown in the Indian Ocean near Australia. Observers noted the craft's resilience despite testing a less advanced heat shield.

Jessica Anderson, a SpaceX manufacturing engineering manager, described the results as remarkable during the live webcast. Co-host Kate Tice, a senior quality engineering manager, also acknowledged the significance of the successful descent amidst these challenges.

Political Attendance Highlights Interest

President-elect Donald Trump was among those present at the event, underlining his growing rapport with Elon Musk. Trump, who has recently appointed Musk to co-lead a government efficiency group, showed visible support for the Starship programme during this high-profile launch.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starship, Elon Musk, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
SpaceX Launches Starship Rocket as US President-Elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk Look On
iPhone SE 4 to Launch in March 2025 With Apple's 5G Modem: Report

Related Stories

SpaceX Starship Successfully Completes Sixth Flight With a Banana Payload, Super Heavy Splashdown
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 601 5G Upgrade Voucher with Unlimited 5G Data
  2. Microsoft Windows 365 Link Cloud PC Device Launched With These Features
  3. Redmi A4 5G With Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chip Launched in India at This Price
  4. Oppo Reno 13 Appears on Geekbench With These Specifications
  5. Nubia Z70 Ultra Will Make Its Global Debut on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G May Be the First A-Series Model With 45W Charging
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Camera Features Tipped, May Use ALoP Technology
  8. Google Releases the First Developer Preview of Android 16 for These Phones
  9. iPhone SE 4 to Launch in March 2025 With Apple's 5G Modem: Report
  10. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Surfaces on TDRA Certification Site
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches India’s GSAT-20 Satellite, Providing Boost to Broadband and Satellite Communication
  2. Indian Air Force Collaborates With IISc and FSID to Develop Strategy for Reliability-Centered Maintenance
  3. India’s Summer Maximum Temperature to See a Rise of 1.5 Degree Celsius by 2043, Claims New Climate Data
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Price Could Be Higher Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  5. SpaceX Starship Successfully Completes Sixth Flight With a Banana Payload, Super Heavy Splashdown
  6. Asteroids, Comets, and Meteors: What Makes Each Celestial Object Unique
  7. Microsoft Introduces Purpose-Built AI Agents, Copilot Actions at the Ignite 2024 Event
  8. Oura Partners With Dexcom to Bring Glucose Monitoring Data to Oura Smart Ring Owners
  9. Microsoft Signs AI-Learning Deal With News Corp.’s HarperCollins
  10. Google’s Chrome Worth Up to $20 Billion If Judge Orders Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »