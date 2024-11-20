Technology News
English Edition

iPhone SE 4 to Launch in March 2025 With Apple's 5G Modem: Report

iPhone SE 4 could be powered by Apple's in-house A18 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 November 2024 15:37 IST
iPhone SE 4 to Launch in March 2025 With Apple's 5G Modem: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE 4 is expected to succeed the iPhone SE (2022) (pictured)

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 4 could carry a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie shooter
  • The iPhone SE 4 will likely get a 3,279mAh battery
  • The handset may support 20W USB-PD, 15W MagSafe, Qi2 wireless charging
Advertisement

iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch soon as a successor to the current iPhone SE (2022) version. The smartphone has been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. The display of the purported handset has been tipped to be similar to that of the base iPhone 14 variant. The camera and battery details of the iPhone SE 4 have surfaced online previously. A new report claims that the phone will come equipped with an in-house 5G modem.

iPhone SE 4 Features, Launch (Expected)

The iPhone SE 4 will carry an "Apple-designed 5G modem," according to a MacRumors report. The report claimed that the information was "confirmed" in a research note by Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley and his colleagues. Notably, an earlier leak suggested that the iPhone SE 4 will come with an in-house modem produced by TSMC, codenamed Centauri.

In the press note, the analyst added that the handset will be unveiled at the end of the first quarter of 2025, that is, by the end of March. A similar launch timeline for the iPhone SE 4 has previously been tipped as well. Mass production for the handset's camera components is expected to start soon.

Previous reports claimed that the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be powered by Apple's new A18 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone could sport a 6.06-inch (1,170x2,532 pixels) LTPS OLED screen with a peak brightness of 800nits. The display design is said to be similar to that of the base iPhone 14 model, with a display notch to hold the TrueDepth camera and Face ID sensors.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be equipped with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX904 rear camera sensor, and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie shooter, with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus support. It is expected to be backed by a 3,279mAh battery with support for 20W USB-PD charging as well as 15W MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging. 

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful SoC
  • IP67 rating, wireless charging
  • Slim and light
  • Regular software updates
  • Bad
  • Small, low-res display
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2022) review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone SE 4, iPhone SE 4 launch, iPhone SE 4 specifications, iPhone SE 4 features, iPhone SE, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
SpaceX Launches Starship Rocket as US President-Elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk Look On

Related Stories

iPhone SE 4 to Launch in March 2025 With Apple's 5G Modem: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 601 5G Upgrade Voucher with Unlimited 5G Data
  2. Microsoft Windows 365 Link Cloud PC Device Launched With These Features
  3. Oppo Reno 13 Appears on Geekbench With These Specifications
  4. Moto G05, Moto G15 Seen With Similar Design, Colourways in Leaked Renders
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Camera Features Tipped, May Use ALoP Technology
  6. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Surfaces on TDRA Certification Site
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Cost More at Launch Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  8. Redmi A4 5G With Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chip Launched in India at This Price
  9. Nubia Z70 Ultra Will Make Its Global Debut on This Date
  10. Microsoft's AI Agents Will Soon Complete Complex Tasks Automatically
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI to Roll Out eRupee CBDC Widely After Viewing Outcome or Impact: Report
  2. Google AI-Powered Air View+ Announced With Real-Time Hyperlocal Air Quality Information Across India
  3. Chandrayaan-2 Lunar Orbiter Avoided Collision With Danuri Spacecraft in September, Reveals ISRO
  4. Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Deliver Impressive Results in Early Battery Test
  5. NASA Explains Cause Behind the Moon Drifting Away From Earth
  6. Ancient DNA Study Shows How Early Europeans Adapted Over 7,000 Years
  7. SpaceX Launches India’s GSAT-20 Satellite, Providing Boost to Broadband and Satellite Communication
  8. Indian Air Force Collaborates With IISc and FSID to Develop Strategy for Reliability-Centered Maintenance
  9. India’s Summer Maximum Temperature to See a Rise of 1.5 Degree Celsius by 2043, Claims New Climate Data
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Price Could Be Higher Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »