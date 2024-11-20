iPhone SE 4 to Launch in March 2025 With Apple's 5G Modem: Report

iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch soon as a successor to the current iPhone SE (2022) version. The smartphone has been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. The display of the purported handset has been tipped to be similar to that of the base iPhone 14 variant. The camera and battery details of the iPhone SE 4 have surfaced online previously. A new report claims that the phone will come equipped with an in-house 5G modem.

iPhone SE 4 Features, Launch (Expected)

The iPhone SE 4 will carry an "Apple-designed 5G modem," according to a MacRumors report. The report claimed that the information was "confirmed" in a research note by Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley and his colleagues. Notably, an earlier leak suggested that the iPhone SE 4 will come with an in-house modem produced by TSMC, codenamed Centauri.

In the press note, the analyst added that the handset will be unveiled at the end of the first quarter of 2025, that is, by the end of March. A similar launch timeline for the iPhone SE 4 has previously been tipped as well. Mass production for the handset's camera components is expected to start soon.

Previous reports claimed that the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be powered by Apple's new A18 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone could sport a 6.06-inch (1,170x2,532 pixels) LTPS OLED screen with a peak brightness of 800nits. The display design is said to be similar to that of the base iPhone 14 model, with a display notch to hold the TrueDepth camera and Face ID sensors.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be equipped with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX904 rear camera sensor, and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie shooter, with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus support. It is expected to be backed by a 3,279mAh battery with support for 20W USB-PD charging as well as 15W MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging.