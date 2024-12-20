Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX and Firefly Team Up to Launch Firefly Blue Ghost with 10 NASA Payloads

Blue Ghost’s mission focuses on testing groundbreaking lunar technologies and science payloads for future exploration

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 December 2024 16:00 IST
SpaceX and Firefly Team Up to Launch Firefly Blue Ghost with 10 NASA Payloads

Photo Credit: Firefly Aerospace

Artist rendering of Firefly's Blue Ghost lander on the lunar surface

Highlights
  • Firefly’s Blue Ghost to test advanced lunar technologies
  • 10 NASA payloads set for SpaceX Falcon 9 January launch
  • Mission to shape future lunar exploration tech and research
Advertisement

Firefly Aerospace's inaugural lunar mission is prepared for takeoff, as the Blue Ghost lander is scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in mid-January. According to reports, the mission, called Ghost Riders in the Sky, will also carry Japan's Resilience lander and marks a significant collaboration under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) programme. As per reports, the Blue Ghost lander arrived at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on December 16 for integration with the rocket, where preparations are ongoing to meet the six-day launch window.

NASA Payloads to Advance Lunar Science

Reports indicate that 10 NASA payloads will be included, aiming to enhance understanding of the moon's surface and its interaction with Earth's magnetic fields. Among the notable instruments is the Next Generation Lunar Retroreflector (NGLR), which will help measure the distance between Earth and the moon with precision. Other key payloads include the Regolith Adherence Characterisation (RAC), designed to study the effects of lunar dust, and the Lunar Environment Heliospheric X-ray Imager (LEXI), which will monitor solar wind activity.

Technology Demonstrations Highlighted

Several experimental technologies will also be tested during the mission, such as the Electrodynamic Dust Shield (EDS), which repels lunar dust using electric fields, and the Lunar GNSS Receiver Experiment (LuGRE), which evaluates navigation systems in the lunar environment. The Radiation Tolerant Computer System (RadPC) will demonstrate resilience against ionising radiation, critical for future long-term lunar missions.

Mission Timeline and Key Goals

The entire mission is expected to span 60 Earth days. After a 25-day Earth orbit phase, Blue Ghost will undertake a translunar injection, followed by a four-day journey to the moon. The lander will spend two weeks on the lunar surface, collecting critical scientific data. During this time, observations of a solar eclipse and a phenomenon called “horizon glow” are anticipated, as stated by Jason Kim, Firefly CEO, during a briefing.

These efforts are expected to inform future Artemis programme missions, establishing a sustained human presence on the moon, according to reports.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Science, Space
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nintendo Switch 2 Said to Fix Joy-Con Drift With Hall Effect Joysticks, Come With More Powerful Dock

Related Stories

SpaceX and Firefly Team Up to Launch Firefly Blue Ghost with 10 NASA Payloads
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro Should Be in Your Cart. Here's Why!
  2. How to Change Address in Aadhaar Card Online for Free?
  3. Vivo X200 Pro Review: A Great Package With Stellar Cameras
  4. Lava Blaze Duo 5G Available for Purchase in India: See Price, Launch Offers
  5. OTT Releases This Week (Dec 16-Dec 21): Girls will be Girls, Zebra, and More
  6. Alien Plant Fossil in Utah Stumps Scientists, Defies Known Plant Families
  7. OnePlus Watch 3 Render, Key Features Leaked; Said to Get Rotating Crown
#Latest Stories
  1. Alien Plant Fossil Discovered Near Utah, Cannot Be Linked to Any Known Plant Family
  2. Samsung Announces Discounts on Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 Series, More
  3. Vivo Pad 4 Pro Key Features Tipped; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  4. ChatGPT App for macOS Support Expanded to Apple Notes and Other Third-Party Apps
  5. Genesis Open-Source AI Physics Engine Introduced, Can Generate 4D Dynamic Worlds to Train Robots
  6. OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Spotted on MIIT Site Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. OnePlus Watch 3 Render, Key Features Leaked; Said to Get Rotating Crown, ECG Support
  8. Samsung Patent Application Hints at Flagship Smartphone With Curved Screens
  9. Shark Gut Design Enables Valve-Free Pipes for Efficient Fluid Flow, New Study Suggests
  10. New Study Challenges Presence of Intermediate-Mass Black Hole in Omega Centauri
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »