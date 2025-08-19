Technology News
Honor Magic V5 Global Launch Date Announced; Colour Options Revealed

Honor Magic V5 will be launched in Black, Dawn Gold and Ivory White colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 August 2025 11:15 IST
Honor Magic V5 has a triple rear camera setup

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V5 has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V5 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • It will be compatible with the Magic Pen
  • The 16GB + 1TB variant of the Honor Magic V5 carries a 6,100mAh battery
Honor Magic V5 was launched in China last month. The company has now announced the launch date of its new foldable smartphone in the UK. The Chinese tech brand has shared new teasers online, revealing the colour options and details of the Honor Magic V5. The Honor Magic V5 features a 7.95-inch foldable inner display and a 6.45-inch cover screen. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and has an 8.8mm thick build. The Honor Magic V5 features up to 6,100mAh battery with support for wired and wireless fast charging.

Honor Magic V5 Global Launch Date

The Honor Magic V5 will be unveiled in the UK at 5pm (7:30pm IST) on August 28, the company announced through its X (formerly Twitter) handle. The launch event will take place in London. The teasers showcase an 8.8mm thin design of the phone. It will be compatible with the Magic Pen.

It is teased to be available in Black, Dawn Gold and Ivory White colour options in the global market. For recap, the Honor Magic V5 is sold in Dawn Gold, Silk Road Dunhuang, Velvet Black, and Warm White (translated from chinese) colourways in China.

Customers can also sign up on the Honor UK website for a chance to purchase the Honor Magic V5 for just EUR 1 (roughly Rs. 100) as part of a promotional offer. The offer also includes a chance to win other products like the Honor MagicBook Pro 14, Magic Pad 3, and Earbuds Open at the same price.

Honor Magic V5 Chinese Variant Price, Specifications 

The Honor Magic V5 was launched in China in early July with a starting price tag of CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It has a 7.95-inch OLED inner display with a 2K resolution and up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness and a 6.45-inch LTPO OLED outer screen.

The foldable runs on Android 15-based MagicOS 9 and is equipped with an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Honor Magic V5 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it features 20-megapixel sensors on both the inner screen and outer display.

The top 16GB + 1TB variant of the Honor Magic V5 carries a 6,100mAh battery, while other RAM and storage variants feature a 5,820mAh battery. The handset supports 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It has IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance. It weighs about 217g.

Honor Magic V5

Honor Magic V5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.95-inch
Cover Display 6.45-inch
Cover Resolution 1060x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2172x2352 pixels
Comments

Honor Magic V5, Honor Magic V5 Price, Honor Magic V5 Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
