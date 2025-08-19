Redmi 15 5G First Impressions

Redmi has finally launched a new smartphone in the budget-centric series in India. Dubbed as Redmi 15, the latest handset from the brand comes equipped with some segment-leading features and specifications, including a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. The handset also features a premium design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and more. More importantly, the handset is priced quite competitively. The Redmi 15 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 16,999. That said, I got the chance to spend some time with the device and here's what you need to know.

The Redmi 15 5G brings some new upgrades over its predecessor in terms of the device. The most noticeable thing here is the new camera island, which the brand claims is made using aerospace-grade metal. There are three camera modules, but sadly, one is an imposter as the phone comes with a dual-camera setup. The phone is available in three colour options: Frosted White, Midnight Black and Sandy Purple. I got the Frosted White colour option for the review, and it sure looks premium.

The rear panel comes with a gradient-like finish, which gives a premium feel. The flat-frame design is sure to be a welcome addition, as it comes with a comfortable grip that allows for a longer hold. The right side features volume controls and a power on/off button, while the USB Type-C port and speaker grille are located at the base. The front panel features slim bezels, with a punch-hole camera positioned at the top centre. The Redmi 15 5G is 8.40mm thick and weighs 217 grams. Interestingly, the handset also features an IP64 rating, making it water- and dust-resistant.

Coming to the display, the Redmi 15 5G is available with a massive 6.9-inch Full HD+ display that comes with 1080x2340 pixels. The handset also features up to 144Hz adaptive screen refresh rate, up to 850nits of peak brightness, up to 288Hz of touch sampling rate, and 374ppi pixel density. The display sure looks big and decent during initial usage. The outdoor brightness might be a bit underwhelming, but the colour output seems to be decent.

The Redmi 15 5G is powered by the dependable Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. The device also features up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2, which is based on the Android 15 operating system. Interestingly, the company currently offers two years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for this handset. Although the specifications look decent for the price, we will discuss more in our upcoming review.

Another major highlight of the Redmi 15 5G is its impressive battery. The handset features a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, a new technology introduced in this segment. The silicon-carbon battery helps to reduce the battery size, but still allows you to pack more density. Interestingly, the handset supports 33W fast charging and 18W reverse charging technology. It would be interesting to see how well the battery performs in our stress test.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 15 5G features a dual-camera setup on the rear panel, which comes with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and an unspecified auxiliary sensor. On the front, the handset features an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

To conclude, the Redmi 15 5G seems to be a promising device in this price segment. However, it will face tough competition from the likes of Poco M7 Plus, Oppo K13x, iQOO Z10x, and more.