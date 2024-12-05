Technology News
Researchers Propose Evidence of Primordial Black Holes in Cosmic Objects and Earthly Materials

New study proposes primordial black holes may leave signatures in cosmic objects and materials on Earth, aiding dark matter research

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 December 2024 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

An illustration of small primordial black holes, which can't easily form visible accretion disks

  • Hollow planetoids and microscopic tunnels may indicate PBH presence
  • Study suggests primordial black holes could leave signatures in space
  • Minimal-cost investigations could reveal new insights on dark matter
A study led by the University at Buffalo has proposed that evidence of primordial black holes (PBHs), formed in the early universe, could be found in both cosmic and terrestrial objects. According to researchers, these small black holes may have left behind unique signatures, such as hollow planetoids in space or microscopic tunnels in materials on Earth. These findings, according to reports, suggest new avenues for exploring the elusive nature of PBHs, which remain unobserved despite their potential link to dark matter.

Primordial Black Holes and Their Possible Signatures

As per the study published in Physics of the Dark Universe, PBHs may form in regions of high density during the universe's expansion after the Big Bang. Unlike stellar black holes, PBHs are believed to be much smaller, with the mass of a mountain compressed into an atomic-sized space. The researchers, led by Dr Dejan Stojkovic, a professor of physics at the University at Buffalo, suggest in their statements that PBHs trapped within celestial objects like asteroids or moons could consume their cores, leaving hollow shells.

Dr Stojkovic, as quoted by ScienceDaily, noted that hollow structures formed in this manner could be no larger than one-tenth of Earth's radius. Larger hollow objects would collapse due to their own tension. Detecting such low-density celestial bodies through orbital studies could help identify these black hole remnants.

Microscopic Evidence in Earthly Materials

The study also proposes that PBHs passing through solid materials could create minute tunnels, visible under a microscope. Dr De-Chang Dai, co-author and physicist at National Dong Hwa University, highlighted that old materials, such as ancient rocks or historic building components, could be examined for such evidence.

While the probability of a PBH interacting with earthly objects is low—estimated at one in a million over a billion years—Stojkovic emphasised the minimal cost of such investigations compared to the potential scientific rewards.

 

