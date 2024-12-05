Technology News
One UI 7 Beta Said to Roll Out on December 5; Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get Priority Access

The beta update could initially be available in Germany.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2024 16:38 IST
One UI 7 Beta Said to Roll Out on December 5; Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get Priority Access

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 7 will bring Android 15 to Samsung smartphones

  • Tipster suggests One UI 7 beta programme will begin on December 5
  • Galaxy S24 series is said to be one of the first devices to get it
  • The update will be publicly rolled out with next Galaxy S series in 2025
One UI 7 is Samsung's Android 15-based operating system (OS) that was unveiled at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 last month. At the time, Samsung confirmed that it would be released in early access for Galaxy devices later this year but did not reveal a definite timeline. A tipster now suggests that the One UI 7 Beta will be rolled out today (December 5) globally and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series could be one of the first devices to get it.

One UI 7 Beta Release Date

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Max Jambor claimed that One UI 7 Beta will be released on December 5, citing a conversation with Samsung. It is tipped to be initially available in Germany, corroborating a previous report which highlighted that the beta update could initially be available in the US, South Korea, and Germany.

It is further suggested that the beta programme for One UI 7 will commence with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series which comprises three models — the base model, the Galaxy S24+, and the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra.

However, it is possible that Samsung users in India might not have to wait a long period to get access to One UI 7 Beta either, despite it initially launching in only three countries. The first test builds of One UI 7 beta were reported to have been spotted on Samsung's test servers for the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra with the model number SM-S928B, hinting at its anticipated release in the country. Notably, this references the Indian variant of the company's flagship non-foldable smartphone.

Previous reports indicate that Galaxy S23 users might have to wait for at “least 2-3 weeks” after the initial rollout of the update. On the other hand, the South Korean technology conglomerate may not release it for the Galaxy S22 series this year, while the Galaxy S21 series is not expected to be part of the beta programme altogether.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
