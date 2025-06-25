Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • JBL Endurance Zone Open Ear Sports Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched

JBL Endurance Zone Open-Ear Sports Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched

JBL Endurance Zone open-ear earphones have an ear-hook design and an IP68 dust and water-resistant build.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 June 2025 13:10 IST
JBL Endurance Zone Open-Ear Sports Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched

Photo Credit: JBL

JBL Endurance Zone come in black, blue, purple, and white colourways

Highlights
  • JBL Endurance Zone supports multipoint connectivity
  • They are compatible with the JBL Headphones App
  • The JBL Endurance Zone open-ear headsets have flexible ear hook design
Advertisement

JBL Endurance Zone open-ear sports earphones were launched in select global markets on Tuesday. They are the company's first open-ear sports headset and feature a dual-driver setup. The earphones also support Adaptive Bass Boost and OpenSound technology. They carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and offer multipoint connectivity. Combined with the charging case, the JBL Endurance Zone earphones are claimed to offer up to 32 hours of playback on a single charge.

JBL Endurance Zone Price, Availability

The price for the JBL Endurance Zone is set at EUR 129.99 (roughly Rs. 11,200). They will be sold in Black/Grey, Black/Lime, Purple/Grape, Blue/White and White/Orange shades. The earphones will be available for purchase in select European countries through their respective regional JBL websites starting July.

JBL Endurance Zone Specifications, Features

JBL Endurance Zone feature an open-ear design with a flexible ear hook and a lightweight split structure. The earphones have an IP68 dust and water-resistant build. According to the company, the JBL PulseDry feature found in the JBL Headphones can be used to remove any moisture from the earphones.

JBL has used an 18mm and 11mm dual-driver system in the Endurance Zone earphones. The drivers are positioned closer to the ear canal for improved sound quality with minimal leakage, the company states. The headset supports Adaptive Bass Boost, which is claimed to auto adjust bass based on the volume.

The JBL Endurance Zone open-ear TWS earphones feature JBL's OpenSound technology, allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings while enjoying their music. Each earbud is equipped with dual-microphones that is said to reduce noise interference during calls. The earphones support Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.3, and multipoint connectivity.

JBL Endurance Zone's carrying case houses a 520mAh battery, while each earbud gets a 58mAh cell. The earphones are said to last for up to eight hours on a single charge and up to 32 hours with the charging case. A quick charge of 10 minutes is claimed to offer up to three hours of battery life.

JBL Endurance Zone True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

JBL Endurance Zone True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Purple
Headphone Type On-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JBL Endurance Zone, JBL Endurance Zone Launch, JBL Endurance Zone Price, JBL Endurance Zone Features, JBL
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitget Joins India's ‘Sahyog’ Cyber Crime Portal to Aid Investigations 
Microsoft Lets Windows 10 Users Get Extended Security Updates Until 2026 for Free
JBL Endurance Zone Open-Ear Sports Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F7 5G With 7,550mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Everything We Know Ahead of India Launch
  3. The Verdict OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Courtroom Thriller Online?
  4. Google's Pixel 10 to Reportedly Skip These Features
  5. Vu Vibe DV TV Launched in India With 4K QLED Screen, Integrated Soundbar
  6. Nothing Phone 3's Glyph Matrix Said to Offer Animated Pixel Art Alerts
  7. BSNL Launches Portal for Doorstep Delivery of SIM Cards
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale Dates Announced: Check Upcoming Discounts
  9. OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  10. Microsoft Reportedly Planning to Cut Jobs at Xbox Division Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers and Specifications
  2. ElevenLabs Launches AI Text-to-Speech Generation App for Android and iOS
  3. Google Chrome for Android Now Lets You Move Address Bar to the Bottom of the App
  4. Honor Magic V5 Battery Capacity Teased; Alleged Unboxing Video Suggests Specifications
  5. JBL Endurance Zone Open-Ear Sports Earphones With Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
  6. Microsoft Reportedly Planning 'Substantial' Layoffs at Xbox Division Next Week
  7. Microsoft Lets Windows 10 Users Get Extended Security Updates Until 2026 for Free
  8. BSNL Launches Portal for Doorstep Delivery of SIM Cards With Self-KYC Verification: How to Get It
  9. Bitget Joins India's ‘Sahyog’ Cyber Crime Portal to Aid Investigations 
  10. Axiom-4 Mission Launch: Take-Off Time, Mission Details and How to Watch Live Stream
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »