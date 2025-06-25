JBL Endurance Zone open-ear sports earphones were launched in select global markets on Tuesday. They are the company's first open-ear sports headset and feature a dual-driver setup. The earphones also support Adaptive Bass Boost and OpenSound technology. They carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and offer multipoint connectivity. Combined with the charging case, the JBL Endurance Zone earphones are claimed to offer up to 32 hours of playback on a single charge.

JBL Endurance Zone Price, Availability

The price for the JBL Endurance Zone is set at EUR 129.99 (roughly Rs. 11,200). They will be sold in Black/Grey, Black/Lime, Purple/Grape, Blue/White and White/Orange shades. The earphones will be available for purchase in select European countries through their respective regional JBL websites starting July.

JBL Endurance Zone Specifications, Features

JBL Endurance Zone feature an open-ear design with a flexible ear hook and a lightweight split structure. The earphones have an IP68 dust and water-resistant build. According to the company, the JBL PulseDry feature found in the JBL Headphones can be used to remove any moisture from the earphones.

JBL has used an 18mm and 11mm dual-driver system in the Endurance Zone earphones. The drivers are positioned closer to the ear canal for improved sound quality with minimal leakage, the company states. The headset supports Adaptive Bass Boost, which is claimed to auto adjust bass based on the volume.

The JBL Endurance Zone open-ear TWS earphones feature JBL's OpenSound technology, allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings while enjoying their music. Each earbud is equipped with dual-microphones that is said to reduce noise interference during calls. The earphones support Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.3, and multipoint connectivity.

JBL Endurance Zone's carrying case houses a 520mAh battery, while each earbud gets a 58mAh cell. The earphones are said to last for up to eight hours on a single charge and up to 32 hours with the charging case. A quick charge of 10 minutes is claimed to offer up to three hours of battery life.