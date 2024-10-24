Asus ROG Phone 9 series will launch on November 19 with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood. Ahead of the official announcement, alleged renders of the upcoming gaming-focused smartphones have emerged online alongside a hands-on video showcasing the design and accessories. The Asus ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro seem to adopt the design of their predecessors with a boxy, flat frame and triple rear cameras.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro Design and Accessories Revealed

A new leak from 91Mobiles gives us a look at the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro alongside its accessories. It is seen in a black shade in the alleged renders with a textured back panel like previous ROG series phones. The display is flat with a hole punch cutout in the top centre for the selfie shooter. On the rear, it boasts a small camera bump on the top-left corner like the ROG Phone 8, housing three camera sensors and an LED flash

The report includes images of the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro with the AeroActive Cooler X. This dock that can be attached to the back of the phone, has ports for charging, and helps in thermal management. It is also shown with a protective case with elevated corners.

Additionally, YouTuber GadgetsBoy has posted hands-on footage of the vanilla ROG Phone 9. The video shows the retail packaging of the phone, which appears with an angular camera bump and textured back panel. It is likely to come with a more premium build than the current ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro.

Asus has already announced that the ROG Phone 9 will launch on November 19. The Taiwanese company previewed the handset at the Snapdragon Summit earlier this week. It is confirmed to be equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and AniMe display. AI is expected to play a role in the phone's gaming experience.

