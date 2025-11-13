With the launch of the OnePlus 15 on the horizon, rumours about its successor have already begun surfacing. According to a recent report, a future model from the company could feature a display with a 240Hz refresh rate. This potentially translates into a considerable upgrade over the OnePlus 15, which is confirmed to debut a new 165Hz panel. It is expected to make the smartphone's performance smooth when swiping between apps, scrolling through feeds, and playing games.

OnePlus 16 Leak

User @OnePlusClub, who is known for reliable OnePlus leaks, posted information about the potential display upgrade on a OnePlus smartphone. As per the post, the company has a goal of achieving a balance between a high-resolution screen and a 240Hz dynamic refresh rate.

The ultimate goal of OnePlus for the coming years is to achieve the perfect balance between high resolution and a 240Hz dynamic refresh rate. pic.twitter.com/nIa8UMw3WG — OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) November 8, 2025

“The ultimate goal of OnePlus for the coming years is to achieve the perfect balance between high resolution and a 240Hz dynamic refresh rate,” the post reads.

OnePlus, notably, has upgraded the refresh rate on the flagship OnePlus 15 from 120Hz to 165Hz, but it comes at the cost of the display resolution. It has been lowered from 2K to 1.5K. It is this compromise that the company reportedly aims to avoid.

While the post did not specifically mention which OnePlus model could offer such a high refresh rate, PhoneArena speculated that it may happen next year itself, with the purported OnePlus 16.

A high refresh rate usually improves the smoothness during operations. Navigation across the UI becomes more fluid, scrolling and swiping between apps is slick, and games become more responsive. On the other hand, it also takes a toll on the battery life, which drains a lot quicker.

Most of the comments on the post were from X users who questioned whether a 240Hz refresh rate on the phone would be unnecessary. Others asked for upgrades in other departments, such as the camera.

With the OnePlus 15, the company is introducing its proprietary DetailMax Engine. The handset sports triple 50-megapixel cameras, but they are smaller sensors than the ones on the OnePlus 13, leading to speculation that the cameras on the flagship handset could be a downgrade. But is it? Stay tuned for Gadgets360's OnePlus 15 review to find out.