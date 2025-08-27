Technology News
Astronomers Capture Sharpest-Ever Solar Flare Images with NSF’s DKIST Telescope

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope captured the highest-resolution solar flare images, revealing ultra-fine magnetic loops as narrow as 21 km.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 August 2025 22:30 IST
Astronomers Capture Sharpest-Ever Solar Flare Images with NSF’s DKIST Telescope

Photo Credit: NSO

Scientists used the Inouye Solar Telescope to capture record-high solar flare images

Highlights
  • DKIST captures ultra-fine solar flare loops as narrow as 21 km
  • Sharpest H-alpha solar flare images ever achieved on the Sun
  • Findings may refine flare models and improve space weather forecasts
Astronomers captured the highest-resolution images of a solar flare at the H-alpha wavelength (656.28 nm) by using National Science Foundation's Daniel F. Inouye Solar Telescope. Images of dark coronal loop strands with unprecedented clarity may reshape the understanding of the sun's magnetic architecture that might improve space weather forecasting. This landmark image was captured during the decay phase of an X1.3-class solar flare. For the first time, astronomers observed hundreds of ultra-fine coronal loops, averaging just 48 km wide and as narrow as 21 km—likely the smallest ever directly imaged on the Sun.

Observations by DKIST

According to a paper published on Aug. 25 in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, equipped with its Visible Broadband Imager (VBI), tuned to the hydrogen-alpha wavelength (656.28 nm), DKIST achieved resolution previously unimaginable—over 2.5× sharper than any rival ground-based solar telescope. During a powerful X-class flare, DKIST unravelled a “forest” of magnetic strands. These loops—hundreds in number—measured roughly 48.2 km on average, with some as fine as ~21 km, approaching the instrument's detection limits. According to Cole Tamburri of the University of Colorado, Boulder, individual loops are being resolved for the first time and It's like going from seeing a forest to suddenly seeing every single tree.

Solar Physics implications

These razor-thin loops likely represent the fundamental building blocks of magnetic reconnection—the process that powers solar flares. Pinpointing their scale allows scientists to refine theoretical models of flare initiation and energy release. High-resolution imaging like this also holds promise for better predicting space weather events that can affect satellites, power grids, and communications on Earth.

However, continued operations of DKIST face challenges: proposed U.S. federal funding cuts—from $30 million to $13 million for fiscal 2026—threaten its future and, by extension, the progress of solar research and scientist training .

 

Further reading: Solar flare, DKIST, Inouye Solar Telescope
