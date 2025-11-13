Aadhaar vs mAadhaar Key Differences Explained

Aadhaar vs mAadhaar: On Sunday, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced the launch of a new Aadhaar app for Android and iOS users. The development of the new app is part of the government's initiative to create a paperless experience for document verification and other official purposes. However, ever since the launch of the new app, many have been confused. This is because another Aadhaar app, dubbed mAadhaar, already existed in app marketplaces. But there is no need to be confused, as both apps serve very different purposes.

Difference Between Aadhaar vs mAadhaar

With the launch of the new app, UIDAI now has two different apps, mAadhaar and Aadhaar. However, the new app is not meant to be a replacement for the older app. Instead, they serve different purposes. mAadhaar is designed to be a mobile-first platform for Aadhaar-related services, and the new Aadhaar app is aimed at broad digital identity usage.

Functionally, with mAadhaar, you can download e-Aadhaar, generate Virtual ID (VID), and download a PDF of the document. It also lets users share the QR code of Aadhaar and request offline authentication services.

On the other hand, the new Aadhaar app lets users link up to five Aadhaar profiles of family members on the same mobile device (provided they use the same registered mobile number). It also supports face authentication login and biometric locking for added security. Additionally, it lets users share their digital ID via QR codes and verifiable credentials.

What Is the mAadhaar App: Explained

The mAadhaar app was the first mobile application built by UIDAI as a convenient way to access various Aadhaar services. The app acts as a mobile-first platform for its website, and overlaps several features such as ordering a PVC card, downloading a PDF version of the digital ID, verifying email and phone number, and more. It has a very basic interface, and every feature is listed on the home page itself.

What Is the New Aadhaar App: Explained

The new Aadhaar app is part of UIDAI's effort to popularise a paperless experience for Aadhaar-related usage. The app acts as a digital storage for the user's their family members' Aadhaar cards. The platform also allows users to mask their ID, share it digitally, and scan Aadhaar-related QR codes directly via the app. It does not support services such as updating card details, requesting a physical card, or verifying their number and email.

mAadhaar vs New Aadhaar App: Detailed Comparison

Feature mAadhaar App New Aadhaar App Primary Purpose Mobile access to Aadhaar services like downloading e-Aadhaar, updating details, and sharing QR codes. A next-generation digital identity wallet focused on secure storage and sharing of Aadhaar profiles. Profiles Supported Usually one profile per user (limited family profile options). Up to five Aadhaar profiles on one device using the same registered mobile number. Authentication & Security Login via OTP and PIN. Face authentication login, biometric lock, and stronger QR credential sharing for verifiable identity. Services Offered Download e-Aadhaar, generate Virtual ID (VID), update details, order PVC card, offline QR verification. Create and manage multiple Aadhaar profiles, share digital ID via QR or verifiable credential, biometric locking. User Interface Older, utility-based design focused on service access. Modern, simplified interface built for faster navigation and mobile UX consistency. Availability Android and iOS (UIDAI official). Android and iOS (UIDAI official), launched November 2025. Offline Access Offline QR verification supported. Offline digital identity verification supported with secure credentials. Data Sharing QR code and XML file sharing. Secure credential and QR code-based sharing compliant with new verification standards. Family Profile Support Limited. Full support for up to 5 Aadhaar profiles on one device (same registered mobile number). Launch Timeline Released earlier as UIDAI's first mobile app. Released in 2025 at UIDAI's “Aadhaar Samvaad” event. Replacement Status Still active and supported. Runs in parallel; may gradually replace mAadhaar in future.

FAQs

1. What is the new Aadhaar App?

The new Aadhaar App is an official mobile application launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in 2025.

2. Can I use both the mAadhaar and the new Aadhaar App together?

Yes. Both apps currently co-exist. UIDAI has not announced the discontinuation of mAadhaar.

3. Does the new Aadhaar App replace the physical Aadhaar card?

No. The new Aadhaar App does not replace your physical Aadhaar card. It provides a secure digital version of your Aadhaar identity that can be shared electronically, but the physical or PDF version of Aadhaar may still be required for certain official verifications.

4. How do I download the new Aadhaar App?

You can download the new Aadhaar App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store by searching for “Aadhaar App” published by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Avoid third-party links and verify the developer name before installing.

5. Can I add multiple Aadhaar profiles on the same device?

Yes. The new Aadhaar App allows users to add up to five Aadhaar profiles on one smartphone, provided all profiles use the same registered mobile number.