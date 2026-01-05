Redmi has officially confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 5 series will launch soon, and it will include a brand-new model called the Redmi Turbo 5 Max. The company has also disclosed the price range for this upcoming model. It is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Meanwhile, the standard Redmi Turbo 5 and Redmi Turbo 5 Pro are also said to be in development, with several leaks hinting at their specifications and features.

Redmi Turbo 5 Max Launch Timeline, Price Range

In a post on Weibo, the Xiaomi sub-brand confirmed that the launch of Redmi Turbo 5 Max will take place in China later this month. The exact launch date is still under wraps, but the teaser post confirms that the handset will debut around the CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 33,000) mark. It is teased to come with 'superior battery life' and 'flagship-level performance' (translated from Chinese).

The Redmi Turbo 5 Max will be a new addition to Redmi's Turbo family, which until now included only the standard Turbo and Turbo Pro models. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Turbo 4 in January 2025 in China, but customers in the country had to wait until April for the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro.

Previous leaks claimed that the Redmi Turbo 5 series would launch alongside the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The Turbo 5 family is tipped to feature MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. Redmi is rumoured to use the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 for the Turbo 5 and the MediaTek Dimensity 9500e for the Turbo 5 Pro. Both chipsets are yet to be officially announced by MediaTek.

The Redmi Turbo 5 Pro was recently spotted on China's 3C certification site under model number 2602BRT18C. It is rumoured to come with a 9,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. Meanwhile, the standard Turbo 5 could offer an 8,000mAh battery with the same 100W charging support. It could feature a 6.5-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K resolution.