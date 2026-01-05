Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Turbo 5 Max Confirmed to Launch This Month; Company Teases Price Range

Redmi Turbo 5 Max is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2026 15:30 IST
Redmi Turbo 5 Max Confirmed to Launch This Month; Company Teases Price Range

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Turbo 5 and Redmi Turbo 5 Pro are also reported to be in development

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 5 Max will be a new addition to Redmi’s Turbo family
  • Redmi is rumoured to use the Dimensity 8500 for the Turbo 5
  • Xiaomi launched the Redmi Turbo 4 in January 2025 in China
Advertisement

Redmi has officially confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 5 series will launch soon, and it will include a brand-new model called the Redmi Turbo 5 Max. The company has also disclosed the price range for this upcoming model. It is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Meanwhile, the standard Redmi Turbo 5 and Redmi Turbo 5 Pro are also said to be in development, with several leaks hinting at their specifications and features.

Redmi Turbo 5 Max Launch Timeline, Price Range

In a post on Weibo, the Xiaomi sub-brand confirmed that the launch of Redmi Turbo 5 Max will take place in China later this month. The exact launch date is still under wraps, but the teaser post confirms that the handset will debut around the CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 33,000) mark. It is teased to come with 'superior battery life' and 'flagship-level performance' (translated from Chinese).

The Redmi Turbo 5 Max will be a new addition to Redmi's Turbo family, which until now included only the standard Turbo and Turbo Pro models. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Turbo 4 in January 2025 in China, but customers in the country had to wait until April for the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro.

Previous leaks claimed that the Redmi Turbo 5 series would launch alongside the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The Turbo 5 family is tipped to feature MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. Redmi is rumoured to use the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 for the Turbo 5 and the MediaTek Dimensity 9500e for the Turbo 5 Pro. Both chipsets are yet to be officially announced by MediaTek.

The Redmi Turbo 5 Pro was recently spotted on China's 3C certification site under model number 2602BRT18C. It is rumoured to come with a 9,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. Meanwhile, the standard Turbo 5 could offer an 8,000mAh battery with the same 100W charging support. It could feature a 6.5-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K resolution.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Turbo 5 Max, Redmi Turbo 5 Max Specifications, Redmi Turbo 5 Max Price, Redmi Turbo 5 Series, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone Shipments From India Cross $50 Billion Under PLI Scheme, IT Minister Says
Hollow Knight: Silksong Voted Game of the Year at 2025 Steam Awards: Full List of Winners
Redmi Turbo 5 Max Confirmed to Launch This Month; Company Teases Price Range
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  2. CMF Headphone Pro, Watch 3 Pro to Launch in India in These Colourways
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Be Launched With These Colour Options
  4. Samsung Has Reportedly Revised the Prices of These Galaxy Smartphones
  5. MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 Chip Will Launch on This Date
  6. Samsung to Double AI Mobile Devices to 800 Million Units in 2026
  7. iQOO 15 Ultra Set for China Launch Before Spring Festival in February
  8. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Set for OTT Release This January 2026
  9. Redmi Turbo 5 Max to Launch in China Soon; Price Range Revealed
  10. Poco M8 5G Colourways, Battery Revealed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung to Double Galaxy AI Mobile Devices to 800 Million Units This Year
  2. Poco M8 5G Colourways, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of January 8 Launch in India
  3. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Set for OTT Release This January 2026
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26+ India Launch Appears Imminent as Smartphone Lands on BIS Database
  5. CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Colourways Teased
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Chip Launch Date Announced; May Feature Mali-G720 GPU
  7. Constable Kanakam Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Telugu Mystery Thriller Series
  8. Salute Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More
  9. Chikoo Ya Bunty: Raja Beta Kaun Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  10. CES 2026: When, Where to Watch Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Keynote on What’s Next on AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »