iPhone Shipments From India Cross $50 Billion Under PLI Scheme, IT Minister Says

Foxconn, Tata Electronics, and Pegatron are the three major contract manufacturers for Apple in India.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2026 14:59 IST
iPhone Shipments From India Cross $50 Billion Under PLI Scheme, IT Minister Says

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series in India in September 2025.

Highlights
  • Apple has shipped nearly $50 billion worth of iPhone models since FY22
  • Apple shipped about $16 billion worth of phones till Q3 in FY25
  • Electronics manufacturing sector in India now employs 25 lakh people
Apple has been gradually moving its manufacturing base out of China to other countries. As part of its efforts, it chose India as one of its new assembly hubs. The tech giant's contract manufacturers, including Foxconn and Tata Electronics, have been the beneficiaries of the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Now, the government has announced that the tech giant has achieved a new feat of shipping made in India iPhone models worth $50 billion (about Rs. 4.51 Lakh Crore) in total.

iPhone Models Worth $16 Billion Shipped in First Nine Months of FY25

Citing an Economic Times report, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Cupertino-based tech giant shipped about $50 billion worth of iPhone models from India since Apple, through its contract manufacturers like Foxconn, was onboarded the PLI scheme under the Make in India initiative.

The report added that Apple has managed to export about $16 billion (about Rs. 1.44 Lakh Crore) worth of iPhone models in the first nine months of the FY26 alone, taking total shipments to $50 billion since FY22. The number is expected to grow further as there are still three months left until the end of the current financial year, which will also mark the end of the first five years of the PLI scheme.

The minister also said that electronics production in the country has increased six times in the last 11 years, while exports of the same grew eight times. He added that electronics are now among the top three commodities exported out of India.

He also announced that four semiconductor plants will begin commercial production later this year, adding that India's electronics manufacturing sector now employs about 25 lakh personnel.

In November 2024, the minister announced that Apple managed to ship devices with a freight-on-board (FoB) value of $10 billion (roughly Rs. 90,000 Crore) in the first two quarters of FY25, corresponding to the months from April to October. With other factors taken into account, including account sales, distribution, marketing, logistics, and margins, the total worth of the shipment amounted to nearly $15 billion (about Rs. 1.35 Lakh Crore). Out of this, made in India iPhone models were worth nearly $7 billion (roughly Rs. 63,000 Crore).

 
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
