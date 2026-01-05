Apple has been gradually moving its manufacturing base out of China to other countries. As part of its efforts, it chose India as one of its new assembly hubs. The tech giant's contract manufacturers, including Foxconn and Tata Electronics, have been the beneficiaries of the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Now, the government has announced that the tech giant has achieved a new feat of shipping made in India iPhone models worth $50 billion (about Rs. 4.51 Lakh Crore) in total.

iPhone Models Worth $16 Billion Shipped in First Nine Months of FY25

Citing an Economic Times report, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Cupertino-based tech giant shipped about $50 billion worth of iPhone models from India since Apple, through its contract manufacturers like Foxconn, was onboarded the PLI scheme under the Make in India initiative.

The report added that Apple has managed to export about $16 billion (about Rs. 1.44 Lakh Crore) worth of iPhone models in the first nine months of the FY26 alone, taking total shipments to $50 billion since FY22. The number is expected to grow further as there are still three months left until the end of the current financial year, which will also mark the end of the first five years of the PLI scheme.

The minister also said that electronics production in the country has increased six times in the last 11 years, while exports of the same grew eight times. He added that electronics are now among the top three commodities exported out of India.

He also announced that four semiconductor plants will begin commercial production later this year, adding that India's electronics manufacturing sector now employs about 25 lakh personnel.

In November 2024, the minister announced that Apple managed to ship devices with a freight-on-board (FoB) value of $10 billion (roughly Rs. 90,000 Crore) in the first two quarters of FY25, corresponding to the months from April to October. With other factors taken into account, including account sales, distribution, marketing, logistics, and margins, the total worth of the shipment amounted to nearly $15 billion (about Rs. 1.35 Lakh Crore). Out of this, made in India iPhone models were worth nearly $7 billion (roughly Rs. 63,000 Crore).