Technology News
English Edition

US Needs Rescue Service to Help Astronauts in Distress, Experts Urge for Immediate Action

Experts stress the urgency of establishing an in-space rescue service for astronaut safety

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 October 2024 22:04 IST
US Needs Rescue Service to Help Astronauts in Distress, Experts Urge for Immediate Action

Photo Credit: RAND/Aerospace Corporation

A Space Rescue Service reduce the risk associated with human spaceflight missions

Highlights
  • Experts call for a dedicated US space rescue service to enhance safety
  • Boeing's Starliner incident underscores the need for rescue capability
  • Collaborative planning essential for developing effective space rescue
Advertisement

A recent discussion among experts highlights a critical gap in the United States' capacity for in-space rescues. As human spaceflight missions become more common, the absence of a dedicated "space rescue service" raises concerns about the safety of astronauts in distress. The historical lessons from missions like Apollo and the space shuttle seem to have faded, with current efforts primarily focused on launching and returning crews safely. The recent difficulties encountered by Boeing's Starliner, which experienced thruster issues during its first crewed flight, underline the need for proactive measures to ensure astronaut safety in emergencies.

The Urgent Need for a Rescue Service

Grant Cates, Senior Project Leader at The Aerospace Corporation, emphasises the importance of establishing a robust in-space rescue capability before emergencies occur. He states, “The U.S. has the resources to implement space rescue capabilities, but planning must begin now, rather than waiting until a crisis arises.” The discussions around this topic have gained momentum since a workshop held by The Aerospace Corporation and RAND, where various stakeholders explored strategies for developing a long-term vision for space rescue.

Addressing the Rescue Gap

While there is agreement on the necessity of a space rescue capability, Jan Osburg, a Senior Engineer at RAND, notes the lack of a clear mandate. He believes that a collaborative approach, possibly involving private industry, could lead to effective solutions. Osburg suggests that a modest team could begin initial planning for a rescue service, requiring minimal investment compared to the overall costs associated with space missions.

Potential for International Collaboration

Osburg's insights draw parallels between the need for a space rescue service and the existing frameworks for underwater rescue, such as the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office. He argues that establishing an effective rescue service would not only enhance astronaut safety but also foster international goodwill. A well-designed service could significantly mitigate risks in human spaceflight, potentially leading to an expansion of human activities in space and enhancing the United States' reputation in space exploration.

In conclusion, the establishment of a space rescue service is critical to ensuring the safety of astronauts and advancing human exploration of space. As discussions continue, it is clear that both governmental and private sectors must collaborate to address this pressing issue.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Space Rescue, Astronaut Safety, Boeing Starliner
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Meta Testing New Feature That Allows You to Post Instagram Reels Directly on Threads
Resident Evil 2 Remake Is Coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac in December
US Needs Rescue Service to Help Astronauts in Distress, Experts Urge for Immediate Action
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Front Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. Realme P1 Speed 5G to Launch in India Next Week With This Chipset
  3. Portronics Launches Pico 13 Portable Projector With These Features
  4. MediaTek's Flagship-Tier Dimensity 9400 Chipset Introduced: All Details
  5. UNODC Suggests Penalties for Unlicensed Crypto Firms in Southeast Asia
  6. Vivo X200 Series Confirmed to Ship With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. US Needs Rescue Service to Help Astronauts in Distress, Experts Urge for Immediate Action
  2. Resident Evil 2 Remake Is Coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac in December
  3. Meta Testing New Feature That Allows You to Post Instagram Reels Directly on Threads
  4. Private Banks in Taiwan Seek to Explore Virtual Asset Custody Business, FSC Shows Support
  5. Xiaomi Patent Application Reportedly Describes a Detachable Clamshell Smartphone
  6. Logitech POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Lava Agni 3 With Secondary Mini AMOLED Display Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  8. Vivo X200 Series Confirmed to Ship With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC; Colour Options Teased
  9. Fitbit Gets a Gemini-Powered Insights Explorer Feature, Can Answer Questions About User’s Health
  10. UNODC Proposes Penalties for Unlicensed Crypto Firms in Southeast Asia to Combat Growing Cyber Fraud
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »