Resident Evil 2 Remake Is Coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac in December

Resident Evil 2 is coming to Apple devices on December 31. The 2019 remake of the survival-horror classic is now up for pre-order on the App Store. Resident Evil 2 remake was confirmed to be in development for iPhone, iPad and Mac devices earlier this year when Capcom announced a port for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. The game will be the fourth Resident Evil title to launch on Apple devices.

Resident Evil 2 on Apple Devices

The App Store listing for Resident Evil 2 says that the game is expected to launch on December 31. The remake will be playable on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 series, and iPad and MacBook models running on M1 or newer chipsets. An early section of the game will be available to play for free, but users will have to make an in-app purchase to access the full game.

Resident Evil 2 will support Universal Purchase, which means once purchased, the game will be available to play across compatible Apple devices. The App Store listing, however, confirms that save data cannot be transferred between macOS and iOS devices. Resident Evil 2 remake will take up approximately 31GB of storage space. It's also worth noting that the installation process will require the device to have free storage at least twice the size of the application. While the game can be played using touch controls on iPad and iPhone, Apple recommends using a controller for a better experience.

Resident Evil 2 was confirmed to be in development for Apple devices in June. Capcom has thus far released Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil: Village and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard on iOS, iPadOS and macOS as part of Apple's push to bring more triple-A games on its devices. In addition to the games from the iconic survival-horror series from Capcom, Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage and Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding have launched on iPhone, iPad and Mac, as well.

But these triple-A console games have reportedly sold poorly on Apple's platform. A mobilegamer.biz report in June claimed that Resident Evil 4 remake saw 3,57,000 installs on iPhone, but only around 7,000 people paid to access the full game.

In July, Capcom confirmed that the next Resident Evil game was under development and would be helmed by Resident Evil 7: Biohazard director Koshi Nakanishi.