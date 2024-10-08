Technology News
English Edition

NASA's Curiosity Rover Provides Insights into Mars' Uninhabitable Climate

NASA's Curiosity rover reveals how Mars transitioned from a habitable planet to a cold desert.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 October 2024 21:49 IST
NASA's Curiosity Rover Provides Insights into Mars' Uninhabitable Climate

Photo Credit: NASA/MAVEN/The Lunar and Planetary Institute

This is an artist's concept of an early Mars with liquid water (blue areas) on its surface.

Highlights
  • Curiosity rover finds clues about Mars' ancient climate changes
  • Isotopic analysis reveals extreme evaporation on Mars
  • Research suggests Mars may have had transient liquid water
Advertisement

NASA's Curiosity rover, currently exploring Gale Crater on Mars, has revealed critical insights into the planet's ancient climate. The research uncovers how Mars transformed from a potentially habitable environment, abundant in liquid water, to the cold, arid landscape we see today. An artist's concept illustrates early Mars, where liquid water may have existed in river and lake formations. Geological evidence suggests that ancient Mars had a denser atmosphere capable of supporting significant bodies of water. However, as the planet cooled and lost its global magnetic field, solar winds eroded much of its atmosphere, leading to the inhospitable conditions present now.

Findings from the Curiosity Rover

Curiosity has measured the isotopic composition of carbon-rich minerals (carbonates) found in Gale Crater. David Burtt from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center stated, “The isotope values of these carbonates point toward extreme amounts of evaporation, suggesting they likely formed in a climate that could only support transient liquid water.” This indicates that while the surface environment was not suitable for life, underground habitats may still exist.

The Role of Isotopes in Understanding Mars

Isotopes, which are variants of elements differing in mass, play a vital role in understanding Mars' climatic history. During evaporation, lighter carbon and oxygen isotopes escape into the atmosphere, leaving behind heavier ones in carbonate rocks, which serve as climate records.

Conclusion: Implications for Habitability

The study proposes two mechanisms for carbonate formation: through cycles of wet and dry conditions or in extremely salty water under icy conditions. Co-author Jennifer Stern noted that these scenarios indicate varying levels of habitability on ancient Mars. These findings, supported by isotopic evidence from Curiosity's instruments, contribute to our understanding of Mars' climate evolution and its potential to have supported life in the past.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mars, NASA, Curiosity Rover, Climate change, space exploration
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Smartphone Offers During the Sale You Shouldn’t Miss
Honor X7c 4G Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 685 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery

Related Stories

NASA's Curiosity Rover Provides Insights into Mars' Uninhabitable Climate
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Rolls Out for Phone 2a With These Features
  2. Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav Sale 2024 to Start on October 9: Deals Teased
  3. Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, F27 Pro+ 5G, More Discounted in Oppo's Festive Sale
  4. This OnePlus Flagship Could Be the First to Sport Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  5. Sony Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds, Pulse Elite Headset Debut in India
  6. iQOO 13 to Have Slower Charging Than iQOO 12, Claims New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA is Sending Europa Clipper to Search for Aliens Near Jupiter's Moon
  2. Discovery of MicroRNA Wins 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology for Gene Regulation Breakthrough
  3. NASA's Curiosity Rover Provides Insights into Mars' Uninhabitable Climate
  4. Hera Spacecraft Embarks on Mission to Study Asteroid Redirected by NASA in 2022
  5. Dwarf Planet Ceres Once Hosted a Muddy Ocean Below Its Icy Surface
  6. Honor X7c 4G Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 685 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery
  7. Google Reportedly Working on Inline Image Editing Capability for Gemini
  8. Google Reportedly Working on a Gemini Button on Android Lock Screen
  9. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India Launch Confirmed; Key Features Revealed
  10. iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Come in a New Green Colourway With Three Possible Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »